DUBUQUE, Ia. — The Culver-Stockton College men's basketball team had its hot start to the new year cut short on Wednesday night with an 80-69 loss to Clarke University in Heart of America Athletic Conference play.
Neither team shot the ball well in the first half, with the Pride hitting 36 percent of their shots and the Wildcats only 30 percent. C-SC went into the break trailing 31-27.
Clarke (6-6, 5-4 Heart) picked up the scoring in the second half by hitting 44 percent of its shots, including a 4-for-8 mark from three. The Wildcats (2-4, 1-4 Heart) couldn't keep up, shooting 35 percent from the floor in the second half and just 34 percent for the game.
Robert Fry led C-SC in scoring with 22 points, going 7 of 17 from the floor, and he dished out five assists. Javon Modester followed with 13 points but he was the only other Wildcat in double figures.
Josh Meier had a game-high 28 points for the Pride, one of four Clarke players with at least 15 points.
DUBUQUE, Ia.
Pride lock down Wildcats
A strong defensive showing by the Clarke University women's basketball team and a rough shooting night for Culver-Stockton College led to an 88-46 loss for the Wildcats on the road Wednesday in Heart of America Athletic Conference play.
After trailing just 19-16 in the first quarter, the Wildcats (0-5, 0-4 Heart) were outscored 22-8 in the second quarter and trailed 41-24 at halftime. C-SC shot just 34 percent from the floor, while the Pride (12-1, 8-1 Heart) shot 45 percent from the floor.
Kasie Newsom had 14 points and six rebounds to pace the Wildcats, while Jada Summers had 12 points and five boards off the bench. Five Clarke players reached double figures, led by Nicole McDermott's 19 points.