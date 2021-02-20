KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A non-existent defensive effort in the second half of Saturday’s Great Lakes Valley Conference game led to another loss for the Quincy University women’s basketball team.
After holding Rockhurst to 22 points in the first half, including six in the second quarter, Quincy allowed 49 points in the second half of a 71-55 loss at Mason-Halpin Field House.
Rockhurst made 11 of 19 shots in the fourth quarter and shot 40.9 percent from 3-point range overall. It outscored Quincy 34-18 in the paint and scored 22 points off Quincy’s 27 turnovers. Meanwhile, Quincy (2-15) shot just 34.6 percent from the field and went 1 of 7 from 3-point range in the second half.
Senior guard Aleksandra Petrovic and freshman guard Jazz Evans led Quincy with 18 points apiece. Sarah Nelson had 10 points and six rebounds.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa
Back-to-back wins for Wildcats
The Culver-Stockton College women’s basketball team ended its season with back-to-back victories, knocking off Mount Mercy 64-51 Saturday afternoon at the Hennessey Recreation Center. The Wildcats trailed by three at halftime, but went on a 16-9 run in the third quarter to take the lead in the Heart of America Athletic Conference matchup.
Sophomore forward Jada Summers recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while senior guard Payton Curley led C-SC (2-16, 2-14 Heart) with 23 points.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa
Wildcats stumble in finale
The Culver-Stockton College men’s basketball team wrapped up its season with a 103-73 loss to Mount Mercy in Heart of America Athletic Conference play Saturday afternoon at the Hennessey Recreation Center. Sophomore guard Ray Adams led the Wildcats (5-14, 4-14 Heart) with 19 points, while Robert Fry II had 15 points and three assists.