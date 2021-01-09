STAFF REPORT
CANTON, Mo. — The five-week shutdown the Culver-Stockton College men’s basketball team endured seems to have re-energized the Wildcats.
Four players scored in double figures Saturday and a well-executed attack led to a 98-77 victory over Grand View in Heart of America Athletic Conference play at Charles Field House.
The Wildcats have won back-to-back games since their return from a department wide shutdown, including their first Heart victory of the season.
Both teams shot better than 50 percent from the field in the first half, and the Vikings tied the game at 43 on the opening possession of the second half. The Wildcats responded with a 17-6 run over a five-minute stretch to take control.
C-SC led 77-56 when Grand View coach Denis Schaefer was hit with two technicals and ejected. The Wildcats’ Robert Fry, who was already at the line, made six consecutive free throws to quell any thoughts on a Vikings’ comeback.
Jim King led C-SC (2-3, 1-3 Heart) with a career-high 23 points, while Fry finished with 26 points, including 19 in the second half. Michael Johnson added 14 points and Javon Modester has 12 points and five assists.
Wildcats falter in return from break
Struggles offensively in the fourth quarter foiled the Culver-Stockton College women’s basketball team’s upset.
The Wildcats led Grand View 53-47 with 7:32 remaining in regulation when they failed to make a field goal for five straight minutes. The Vikings took advantage with a 10-1 run to take the lead and a 17-5 run to close out a 64-58 Heart of America Athletic Conference victory at Charles Field House.
Payton Curley led C-SC, which hadn’t played since Nov. 10, with 17 points. Jada Summers added a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Ashley Nelson chipped in with 12 points.