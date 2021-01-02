Indianapolis at Quincy
When: 3:15 p.m. Sunday
Where: Pepsi Arena
Radio: WGEM 105.1 FM
Livestream: glvcsn.com/quincy
Records: Indianapolis — 0-3 (0-3 Great Lakes Valley Conference). Quincy — 1-5 (1-5 GLVC).
All-time series: Indianapolis leads 23-12 and has won six of the last seven meetings.
Last meeting: Feb. 13, 2020 — Indianapolis 77, Quincy 60. The Greyhounds opened the game on a 10-3 run and never trailed at Nicoson Hall. Tanner Stuckman led the Hawks with 25 points as Quincy shot 36 percent from the field. Indianapolis had four players in double figures, including Cory Miller Jr. With 10 points.
Around the rim: The Hawks hope to quickly rekindle the momentum they built at the end of the first semester, beating Maryville on the road and taking No. 12 Truman State to overtime in their final two games. The best part for Quincy is being at home. The Hawks played just one of their first six games at Pepsi Arena, a place they went 12-3 last season with a nine-game win streak. They play five of their first seven games of 2021 at home. Meanwhile, this will be the Greyhounds’ first road game of the season and first game since December 15. Following losses to William Jewell and Truman State the opening weekend, Indianapolis was forced to postpone games because of the coronavirus protocols. The Greyhounds have played only one game since November 29. Greyhounds senior guard Cory Miller Jr., the Unity product who was the 2017 Herald-Whig Player of the Year before an All-American career at John Wood Community College, is averaging 19.7 points and 6 rebounds per game. He’s 17 of 20 from the free-throw line and is one of three Indianapolis players in double figures. Hawks senior forward Tanner Stuckman is averaging 21.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game and ranks fourth in the GLVC in scoring. He is one of three Hawks in double figures.