Lewis at Quincy
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Pepsi Arena
Radio: WGEM 105.1 FM
Livestream: glvcsn.com/quincy
Records: Lewis – 6-7 (6-7 Great Lakes Valley Conference). Quincy – 4-10 (4-10 GLVC).
Last meeting: Nov. 29, 2020 – Lewis 77, Quincy 70. A 7-0 run midway through the second half gave the Flyers an advantage they never relinquished. Charles Callier and Tanner Stuckman led the Hawks with 17 points apiece. Bruno Williams led the Flyers with 14 points, while Jacksonville product Brandon McCombs had 12 points.
Around the rim: The Hawks aren’t mathematically out of the GLVC Tournament picture, and they could help their cause this week as they face the Flyers followed by Saturday’s game against Illinois-Springfield. Both opponents are currently in the top eight in the GLVC point rating system. For it to happen, the Hawks have to be tougher in many regards. The biggest area for improvement is in ball security. Quincy ranks last in the GLVC in turnover margin, giving away five more possessions per game than its opponents. The Hawks are last in the league in steals (4.6 per game) and are one of three teams averaging more than 13 turnovers per game. Re-engaging senior Tanner Stuckman would help, too. The senior forward averages 18 points per game, but he was scoreless in last Saturday’s loss at Indianapolis. Senior guard Charles Callier has scored in double figures six of the last seven games and has topped 20 points three times. Junior guard Bruno Williams and senior guard Trevian Bell are the only Flyers averaging in double figures, scoring 12.3 and 12.2 points respectively. Lewis ranks second-to-last in the league in 3-pointers made with 82.