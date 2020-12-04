When: 3:15 p.m. Saturday
Where: Pepsi Arena
Radio: WGEM 105.1 FM
Livestream: glvcsn.com/quincy
Records: Lindenwood — 2-0 (2-0 Great Lakes Valley Conference). Quincy — 0-3 (0-3 GLVC).
All-time series: Lindenwood leads 3-2.
Last meeting: Feb. 8, 2020 — Lindenwood 74, Quincy 64. The Lions opened the game on a 19-4 run and led by as many as 18 points. The Hawks trimmed the deficit to 59-57 with 3:19 to play but never tied the game or look the lead. Charles Callier led the Hawks with 17 points.
Around the rim: The Hawks need to improve their interior defense in a hurry to keep the Lions at bay. Lindenwood outlasted Maryville 73-69 on Thursday as Anthony Christian came off the bench to score 15 points and grab seven rebounds. The Lions scored 22 points in the paint and 17 second-chance points with senior forward Romelo Burrell grabbing 11 rebounds. Senior guard T.J. Crockett, the reigning GLVC Player of the Week, had 19 points and went 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Crockett had 31 points, five rebounds, five assists, four blocks and four steals in the season opener against Missouri S&T. Defensively, the Hawks need to make strides. Opponents are shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3-point range. The assist-to-turnover ratio is worrisome, too. The Hawks have 37 assists but 52 turnovers.