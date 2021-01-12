Maryville at Quincy
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Pepsi Arena
Radio: WGEM 105.1 FM
Livestream: glvcsn.com/quincy
Records: Maryville – 3-5 (3-5 Great Lakes Valley Conference). Quincy – 3-6 (3-6 GLVC).
All-time series: Quincy leads 11-6 and has won four straight.
Last meeting: Dec. 12, 2020 – Quincy 91, Maryville 81. The Hawks scored 54 second-half points as they made eight consecutive 3-pointers to start the half and finished 12 of 18 from 3-point range over the final 20 minutes. They shot 62.1 percent from 3-point range overall. Tanner Stuckman and Charles Callier each made five treys and finished with 20 and 17 points, respectively.
Around the rim: The Hawks have won two of their last three road games and three of their last five overall and bring momentum home after last Saturday’s 81-72 victory at Missouri S&T. They have won 27 games at Pepsi Arena the past three-plus seasons. More importantly, the Hawks have learned the secret to success offensively. In the last five games, they’ve shot 47.5 percent or better from the field four times and 43.5 percent or better from 3-point range three times. They’ve also had more assists than turnovers in the three victories. Junior guard Jamaurie Coakley’s emergence has been critical, too. He has scored in double figures three straight times, grabbed seven or more rebounds three times in the last five games and dished out five or more assists in four of the last five games. Sophomore guard Owen Long leads the Saints and is second in the GLVC in scoring at 23 points per game and is shooting 92.2 percent from the free-throw line, which ranks third in the league. Senior point guard Daniel Farris is averaging 12.5 points and a team-leading 4.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists. The Saints have lost three games since an upset of nationally ranked Truman State on December 31.