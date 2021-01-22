McKendree at Quincy
When: 3:15 p.m. Saturday
Where: Pepsi Arena
Radio: WGEM 105.1 FM
Livestream: glvcsn.com/quincy
Records: McKendree – 4-4 (4-4 Great Lakes Valley Conference). Quincy – 3-9 (3-9 GLVC).
All-time series: Quincy is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings.
Last meeting: Jan. 23, 2020 – McKendree 95, Quincy 73. The Bearcats scored 48 points in the first half, while shooting 60 percent from the field and 54 percent from 3-point range overall. Adam Moore led the Hawks with 16 points off the bench. Logan Kohrmann led McKendree with 26 points.
Around the rim: After going 12-3 at home last season, the Hawks are still trying to rekindle that magic this season. They are 1-4 at Pepsi Arena this season and wrap up a stretch of five home games in a seven-game stretch against McKendree. Trips to Southern Indiana and Indianapolis await next week. To take some momentum on the road, the Hawks need to lock in defensively. McKendree is averaging 76 points per game and ranks third in the GLVC in 3-point shooting at 38.9 percent. Sophomore guard Bryson Bultman leads the Bearcats’ attack at 17.4 points while shooting 58.2 percent from the field. Senior swingman Brendon Gooch shoots 43.1 percent from 3-point range and averages 15.4 points. The Hawks have shot 33 percent from 3-point range or worse in their last two games, part of the reason they have been upside down in assist-to-turnover ratio. Overall, the Hawks have committed 27 more turnovers than assists this season.