Missouri-St. Louis at Quincy
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Pepsi Arena
Radio: WGEM 105.1 FM
Livestream: glvcsn.com/quincy
Records: UMSL — 8-1 (8-2 Great Lakes Valley Conference). Quincy — 3-8 (3-8 GLVC).
All-time series: Quincy leads 41-28.
Last meeting: Dec. 3, 2020 — UMSL 89, Quincy 64. The Hawks went just 2 of 12 from 3-point range in the second half and allowed the Tritons to shoot 51.5 percent from the field 42.9 percent from 3-point range. Marty Jackson led five UMSL players in double figures with 19 points, while Quincy forward Tanner Stuckman was limited to six points.
Around the rim: The Tritons are riding a five-game winning streak during which UMSL coach Bob Sundvold picked up his 250th career victory. The stingiest defensive team in the GLVC, allowing 66.4 points per game, UMSL has been at its best during its win streak, holding three opponents to 56 or fewer points. Only one Tritons’ opponent this season has shot better than 34.6 percent from 3-point range, and four of the last five opponents have shot 25 percent or worse. The Hawks rank fourth in the GLVC in 3-point shooting, hitting 39.1 percent overall, but they were limited to 29.2 percent shooting from the arc in the loss earlier this season. Offensively, the Tritons rely on balance as five players average between 8.4 and 13.2 points, although one of those is senior guard Yaakema Rose Jr., a first-team All-GLVC pick a year ago who has missed the last five games. Junior forward Marty Jackson leads the Tritons at 13.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Hawks have lost three of their last four games, will be without senior forward Viktor Kovacevic the remainder of the season and have to improve defensively. Quincy ranks last in the GLVC in scoring defense, allowing 84.