Quincy at Illinois-Springfield
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: TRAC Center, Springfield, Ill.
Radio: WGEM 105.1 FM
Livestream: www.glvcsn.com/uis
2019-20 records: Quincy – 14-14 (8-12 Great Lakes Valley Conference). UIS – 14-14 (7-13 GLVC).
The series: Quincy leads 10-7 and is 4-3 in Springfield.
Last meeting: Jan. 18, 2020 – Quincy 94, UIS 88. The Hawks scored the first 11 points of overtime to win their seventh straight home game. Tanner Stuckman led the Hawks with 24 points and was 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Chase Robinson went 6 of 10 from 3-point range and led the Prairie Stars with 28 points.
Around the rim: This is the start of a modified 22-game conference-only schedule for GLVC programs. No fans will be allowed in attendance at any GLVC venue this season. The Prairie Stars ranked fifth in NCAA Division II last season with 12.3 3-pointers per game and were 17th nationally in 3-point shooting at 40.2 percent. They made a school-record 345 3-pointers. Senior guard Jesus Castillo made 93 3-pointers last season, while sophomore guard Chase Robinson made 59. The Hawks limited opponents to 35 percent shooting from 3-point range last season. Quincy will start three seniors – forward Tanner Stuckman and Viktor Kovacevic and guard Charles Callier – and introduce a handful of newcomers to the action. Stuckman, a second-team All-GLVC selection last year, is the second-leading returning scorer in the GLVC after averaging 18.8 points last season.