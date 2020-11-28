When: 3:15 p.m. Sunday
Where: Neil Carey Arena, Romeoville, Ill.
Radio: WGEM 105.1 FM
Livestream: www.glvcsn.com/lewis
Records: Quincy—0-1. Lewis—0-1.
The series: Lewis leads 36-14 and has won eight of the last 10.
Last meeting: Jan. 16, 2020—Quincy 69, Lewis 68. The Hawks’ Viktor Kovacevic scored off a lob from Ryan Briscoe with four-tenths of a second remaining in regulation to give the Hawks the victory at Pepsi Arena. Artese Stapleton had given the Flyers the lead with a basket in the paint with eight seconds left.
Around the rim: The Hawks are playing five of their first six games this season on the road, and it hasn’t been a friendly place. They went 4-28 on the road the past three seasons and haven’t won at Neil Carey Arena since the 1996-97 season. But the Hawks are confident they can use the lessons learned in Friday’s 89-82 loss at Illinois-Springfield to their advantage. “This will be a great film piece for us and our improvement,” QU coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “We have to go win one on the road Sunday. Road confidence for us is huge. We have to get one Sunday and start building some momentum and some confidence on the road.” The Flyers opened with an 86-65 loss to Truman State on Friday night in which they shot 39.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range. Lewis grabbed 13 offensive rebounds and scored 22 second-chance points with Jacksonville product Brandon McCombs grabbing seven offensive rebounds and finishing with seven points. Trevian Bell, a D-I transfer from Green Bay, led the Flyers with 21 points, while Beau Frericks went 5 of 9 from 3-point range and had 19 points off the bench.