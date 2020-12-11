Quincy at Maryville
When: 3:15 p.m. Saturday
Where: Moloney Arena, St. Louis
Radio: WGEM 105.1 FM
Livestream: glvcsn.com/maryville
Records: Quincy — 0-4 (0-4 Great Lakes Valley Conference). Maryville — 2-1 (2-1 GLVC).
All-time series: Quincy leads 10-6.
Last meeting: Feb. 29, 2020 — Quincy 83, Maryville 73. The Hawks wrapped up the season by getting to the .500 mark with the victory on the road. Viktor Kovacevic scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Around the rim: Neither team has played last Saturday when the Hawks suffered an 88-74 loss to Lindenwood, while the Saints clipped Illinois-Springfield 61-60 as Daniel Farris scored on a drive down the left side of the lane with 3.9 seconds remaining. Maryville beat Missouri S&T 76-67 in its season opener when Owen Long scored a career-high 39 points, the third-highest single-game scoring total in program history. The sophomore guard is averaging 23 points and 4.3 rebounds. Farris, the senior point guard, is averaging 12 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. The Saints are limiting opponents to 31.8 percent shooting from 3-point range and 37.1 percent shooting from the field. Maryville is currently third in the GLVC in scoring defense, allowing 66.7 points per game, while Quincy is last at 88.5 points. The Hawks need to be stronger with the possession, ranking second to last in the league in turnovers per game (16.5) and last in turnover margin.
— Matt Schuckman