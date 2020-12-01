When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Mark Twain Building, St. Louis
Radio: WGEM 105.1 FM
Livestream: glvcsn.com/umsl
Records: Quincy – 0-2 (0-2 Great Lakes Valley Conference). UMSL – 0-0 (0-0 GLVC).
All-time series: Quincy leads 41-27. The teams have split the last 10 meetings.
Last meeting: Feb. 6, 2020 – Quincy 67, UMSL 57. Hawks guard Charles Callier went 6 of 8 from 3-point range and scored 19 points in the upset of the 13th-ranked Tritons. Quincy hadn’t beaten a ranked opponent at home since 2009.
Around the rim: The Tritons are one of three teams in the GLVC yet to play a game after both of their opening-weekend opponents – Drury and Southwest Baptist – had to postpone because of positive coronavirus tests. Because of that, QU coach Ryan Hellenthal expects UMSL to come out aggressive and with an edge. The Hawks’ challenge will be to match or exceed the Tritons’ energy, something which has been a struggle. In its first two games, Quincy was outscored 48-31 over the first 10 minutes. It led to a pair of seven-point losses. Hawks senior forward Tanner Stuckman and senior guard Charles Callier, who have combined 80 points in the first two games, need help offensively. Junior guard Jack Youmans scored 13 points off the bench Sunday at Lewis, but more scoring must come from the other three starters. UMSL opened the season ranked ninth nationally with the return of All-GLVC point guard Yaakema Rose Jr. and GLVC Defensive Player of the Year Steve Webb.