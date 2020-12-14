Quincy at Northwestern
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill.
Radio: WGN 720 AM
Livestream: Big Ten Network plus
Records: Quincy — 1-4 (1-4 Great Lakes Valley Conference). Northwestern — 2-1 (0-0 Big Ten Conference).
All-time series: Northwestern leads 1-0.
Last meeting: Oct. 31, 2019 — Northwestern 105, Quincy 64. In the first of two preseason exhibition games, the Hawks’ Tanner Stuckman gave everyone a taste of what was to come. He scored 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field and grabbed nine rebounds. The Wildcats had six players in double figures and shot 60.9 percent from the field.
Around the rim: The Wildcats originally were scheduled to play Illinois-Springfield in this slot, but with the Prairie Stars in quarantine, the Hawks picked up the exhibition game and opportunity to play in an NCAA Division I environment. Quincy is coming off Saturday’s 91-81 victory at Maryville and will be challenged to maintain the offensive efficiency it showed with 21 assists and 13 turnovers. Northwestern is limiting opponents to just 11.7 assists per game, while forcing only 12 turnovers. The Wildcats are averaging 22.7 assists and only 11 turnovers, while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 40.7 from 3-point range. The Wildcats have six players averaging in double figures, led by Chase Audige at 16 points per game. Northwestern also is grabbing 46 rebounds per game and outrebounding its opponents by nearly 11 boards per game. The Hawks have been outrebounded by two boards per game through their first five games.