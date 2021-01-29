Quincy at Indianapolis
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Nicoson Hall, Indianapolis
Radio: WGEM 105.1 FM
Livestream: glvcsn.com/uindy
Records: Quincy — 4-9 (4-9 Great Lakes Valley Conference). Indianapolis — 4-8 (4-8 GLVC).
All-time series: Indianapolis leads 23-13.
Last meeting: January 3, 2021 — Quincy 83, Indianapolis 73. The Hawks scored 47 points in the second half, dished out 18 assists overall and shot 48 percent from the field to win the first game after the Christmas break. Tanner Stuckman led the Hawks with 23 points, while Cory Miller Jr. Had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Greyhounds.
Around the rim: The Hawks proved they could handle adversity last week, beating McKendree 75-69 without Stuckman, the team’s leading scorer at 19.5 points per game. The senior forward was sidelined with an ankle sprain, but he practiced this week and is expected to be in the starting lineup. No matter who is in the lineup, the key for the Hawks is quite simple – win the turnover battle. The Hawks have had more assists than turnovers or an equal amount six times and won four of those. They’ve lost all seven when they’ve been upside-down in that category. Junior guard Jamaurie Coakley is second in the GLVC with 62 assists, while the Hawks are fifth in the league averaging 13.4 assists. The Greyhounds opened the season with seven straight losses, but they’ve won four of their last five games, including three straight, and have won their last two at home. Indianapolis is the lowest scoring team in the GLVC, averaging 66.9 points per game, but they are sixth defensively at 70.6 points per game. They recently held Illinois-Springfield to 43 points. The Greyhounds have three players averaging in double figures, led by Miller at 13.9 points.