Quincy at Missouri S&T
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Gibson Arena, Rolla, Mo.
Radio: WGEM 105.1 FM
Livestream: glvcsn.com/mst
Records: Quincy – 2-6 (2-6 Great Lakes Valley Conference). Missouri S&T – 2-7 (2-7 GLVC).
All-time series: Quincy leads 25-7 and has won 20 of the 22 meetings since Missouri S&T joined the GLVC.
Last meeting: Feb. 27, 2020 – Missouri S&T 82, Quincy 77. The Miners outscored the Hawks 45-32 in the second half to rally for the victory at Gibson Arena. The Hawks shot 64 percent from the field in the first half, but just 37 percent in the second half. Charles Callier and Tanner Stuckman led Quincy with 17 points apiece. Mitch Fairless led the Miners with 21 points.
Around the rim: This is another opportunity for the Hawks to prove they can win on the road. They are 1-4 on the road this season, although their last road trip ended with a 96-91 overtime loss to nationally ranked Truman State. The Hawks have done an increasingly better job of distributing the basketball with four consecutive games with 13 or more assists. They are 2-2 in those contests, with a negative assist-to-turnover ratio in the losses. Quincy ranks among the top scoring and shooting teams in the league, but they are last in the GLVC in turnover margin and among the worst in assist-to-turnover ratio. The Hawks average 13.9 assists, commit 15.9 turnovers and force just 10.3 turnovers. The Miners average 12.3 assists and 12.6 turnovers. After back-to-back victories to end the 2020 portion of the schedule, Missouri S&T opened 2021 with back-to-back losses, including a 21-point setback Wednesday night at Rockhurst. Freshman guard Julien Smith leads three Miners averaging in double figures at 17.3 points per game and has made a team-leading 24 3-pointers. The Miners shoot just 33.1 percent from the perimeter.