Quincy at Rockhurst
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Mason-Halpin Field House, Kansas City, Mo.
Radio: WGEM 105.1 FM
Livestream: glvcsn.com/rockhurst
Records: Quincy – 6-13 (6-13 Great Lakes Valley Conference). Rockhurst – 8-11 (8-11 GLVC).
Last meeting: Feb. 1, 2020 – Rockhurst 70, Quincy 68. A free throw by Thomas Faber with eight seconds remaining in overtime gave Rockhurst a two-point cushion, and Quincy’s Ryan Briscoe missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Tanner Stuckman led Quincy with 21 points.
Around the rim: The teams head into their only meeting this season riding different waves of emotion. Quincy is coming off a 74-70 victory over William Jewell on Thursday night in which it scored 52 points in the second half and made 11 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Rockhurst lost 79-66 to Lewis, suffering its fifth straight loss. Three of those losses have been at home. The rough stretch has left Rockhurst on the outside of the GLVC Tournament field with three regular-season games remaining. Rockhurst sits ninth in the GLVC point rating system with 3.05 points, narrowly behind Lindenwood (3.09). The top eight teams make the postseason league tournament. Curtis Lewis tops three Rockhurst players averaging in double figures at 13.7 points per game. He also leads the team in assists (47) and steals (24). Quincy likely will be without Stuckman, the 6-foot-9 senior forward averaging 18.5 points per game. The Quincy Notre Dame product missed Thursday’s game with a strained calf. Without Stuckman in the lineup against William Jewell, sophomore guard Jack Youmans scored a career-high 27 points and sophomore forward Adam Moore scored a career-high 19 points.