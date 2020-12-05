When: 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Banterra Center, Carbondale, Ill.
Radio: WGEM 105.1 FM
Livestream: ESPN3
Records: Quincy — 0-4 (0-4 Great Lakes Valley Conference). SIU — 1-0 (0-0 Missouri Valley Conference).
All-time series: SIU leads 2-0. The teams played a home-and-home series in 1958-59 and 1959-60 with the Salukis winning 100-48 in Carbondale and 79-74 at Quincy.
Around the rim: The Hawks picked up this exhibition game when the Salukis adjusted their regular-season schedule and moved Saturday’s game against Southern Miss to next season. This will be SIU’s home opener following an 87-79 victory Wednesday at Southeast Missouri State in which the Salukis rallied from 11 points down in the final five minutes to force overtime. Salukis forward Anthony D’Avanzo hit two free throws with four seconds left to force overtime. D’Avanzo, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, is a transfer from Lewis who had 20 points and 13 rebounds against the Hawks while playing for the Flyers last season. SIU coach Bryan Mullins tested positive for COVID-19 on November 27 and will miss the game while still in quarantine. His brother, Brendan Mullins, will serve as the acting head coach. The Salukis are 18-4 in their last 22 home games. This will be one of six road games the Hawks will play in their seven games prior to Christmas. Trips to Maryville and Truman State await before the holiday break.