Quincy at Truman State
When: 3:15 p.m. Sunday
Where: Pershing Arena, Kirksville, Mo.
Radio: WGEM 105.1 FM
Livestream: glvcsn.com/truman
Records: Quincy – 1-4 (1-4 Great Lakes Valley Conference). Truman State – 4-0 (4-0 GLVC).
All-time series: Truman State leads 64-61.
Last meeting: Jan. 20, 2020 – Truman State 84, Quincy 70. The Bulldogs snapped the Hawks’ four-game win streak as Brodric Thomas filled up the stat sheet with 28 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals. Tanner Stuckman led the Hawks with 28 points.
Around the rim: The long first-semester road the Hawks have traveled comes to an end with the shortest trip so far – less than 90 minutes over Highway 6. Quincy will head into Christmas break having played six of its seven games, including two exhibitions, on the road. They will return to action January 3 against Indianapolis to begin a stretch where five of the first seven games of the second semester will be played at home. The Bulldogs have traveled a similar path, playing all five games, including an exhibition, on the road. So this will be Truman State’s home opener with six of the first seven games of the new year to be at Pershing Arena as well. The Bulldogs moved up to No. 12 in the NCAA Division II national poll this week following victories at then-No. 9 Missouri-St. Louis and previously unbeaten Lindenwood the previous two weeks. Junior forward Cade McKnight is averaging 18 points and 5.8 rebounds, while sophomore forward Dylan Peeters is averaging 12.8 points and 11.8 rebounds. The Bulldogs are shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from 3-point range while averaging 17 assists per game.