Quincy at William Jewell
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Mabee Center, Liberty, Mo.
Radio: WGEM 105.1 FM
Livestream: glvcsn.com/jewell
Records: Quincy – 5-13 (5-13 Great Lakes Valley Conference). William Jewell – 4-14 (4-14 GLVC).
Last meeting: Jan. 30, 2020 – Quincy 76, William Jewell 65. The Hawks erased a seven-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Cardinals 44-26 in the second half. Tanner Stuckman recorded a double-double for the Hawks with 24 points and 11 rebounds as Quincy overcame committing 25 turnovers.
Around the rim: The Hawks head into the final road trip of the season looking to improve on their 2-7 record away from Pepsi Arena. Quincy has lost its last three road games after winning at Missouri S&T on January 9, but the resiliency they’ve shown has allowed them to be in games late into the second half. The key is assist-to-turnover ratio. In the five victories, the Hawks average 2.2 more assists than turnovers. In the 13 losses, they average 2.8 more turnovers. Junior guard Jamaurie Coakley leads the Hawks with 82 assists, while senior guard Charles Callier has 38. They are averaging 10.8 and 13.7 points, respectively as well. Senior forward Eysan Wiley leads the Cardinals at 17.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He also is second on the team with 49 assists. Three others average double figures for William Jewell, which ranks 14th in the 15-team GLVC in scoring at 68.5 points per game. The Cardinals are getting just 11 points per game from their bench.