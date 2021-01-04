Southern Indiana at Quincy
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Pepsi Arena
Radio: WGEM 105.1 FM
Livestream: glvcsn.com/quincy
Records: Southern Indiana – 2-2 (2-2 Great Lakes Valley Conference). Quincy – 2-5 (2-5 GLVC).
All-time series: Southern Indiana leads 33-10.
Last meeting: Jan. 25, 2020 – Southern Indiana 84, Quincy 67. The Hawks trailed by 19 at halftime and never got closer than 14 in the second half. Tanner Stuckman led Quincy with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Mateo Rivera and Josh Price posted double-doubles for the Screaming Eagles.
Around the rim: The Screaming Eagles darted over Highway 6 following Sunday’s seven-point loss to Truman State for the middle game of a three-game road trip. Truman State scored the game’s final seven points and matched Southern Indiana’s physicality inside to hand the Screaming Eagles their first loss since November. That will be the Hawks’ challenge. Southern Indiana xxxx Josh Price has posted three double-doubles and is averaging 16.8 points and 10.5 rebounds, while senior forward Emmanual Little, a preseason All-American selection, is averaging 15.8 points and 7 rebounds. The Screaming Eagles outrebound their opponents by seven boards per game and limit opponents to 32-percent shooting from 3-point range. The Hawks rank in the top four in the GLVC in scoring (79.3 points), field goal shooting (49.6 percent) and 3-point shooting (40 percent). Senior forward Viktor Kovacevic is averaging 16.6 points and 5.9 rebounds, while shooting 57.1 percent from 3-point range. He has scored 20 or more points in three of his last four games. Junior guard Jamaurie Coakley has five or more assists in his last three games and scored in double figures for the first time in the victory against Indianapolis, netting 16 points.