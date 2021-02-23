Southwest Baptist at Quincy
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Pepsi Arena
Radio: WGEM 105.1 FM
Livestream: glvcsn.com/quincy
Records: Southwest Baptist – 14-5 (14-5 Great Lakes Valley Conference). Quincy – 6-14 (6-14 GLVC).
Last meeting: Feb. 20, 2020 – Southwest Baptist 90, Quincy 65. The Bearcats shot 57 percent from the field and made eight 3-pointers during a 47-point first half and were never threatened in the second half. Tanner Stuckman led three Quincy players in double figures with 17 points.
Around the rim: With Drury canceling its final two games because of COVID-19 quarantine, including Saturday’s trip to Quincy, this will be the Hawks’ final game, as well as the final game in forward Tanner Stuckman’s career. The graduate student and Quincy native has played in 97 career games and scored 1,236 points, which places him among the top 20 in program history. Stuckman missed both games last week on the road because of a strained calf but said this week nothing will keep him out of the lineup in the home finale. Stuckman is averaging 18.9 points and 4.9 rebounds. Quincy’s other senior, guard Charles Callier, plans to use the NCAA allowance for an extra year of eligibility and return to the Hawks’ lineup next season. Callier is averaging 13.2 points and has made a team-leading 53 3-pointers. The Bearcats are trying to lock up a top-four seed in the GLVC Tournament. They have won three games in a row after experiencing a three-game skid and sit fourth in the GLVC point rating system. Bearcats senor guard Brady Smith, who began his collegiate career at Hannibal-LaGrange University, is averaging 15.2 points and a team-leading 5.9 rebounds.