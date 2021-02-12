Truman State at Quincy
When: 3:15 p.m. Saturday
Where: Pepsi Arena
Radio: WGEM 1440 AM
Livestream: glvcsn.com/quincy
Records: Truman State – 13-1 (13-1 Great Lakes Valley Conference). Quincy – 5-12 (5-12 GLVC).
All-time series: Truman State leads 65-61 and has won the last six.
Last meeting: Dec. 20, 2020 – Truman State 96, Quincy 91. The Bulldogs outscored the Hawks 14-9 in overtime to avoid the upset at Pershing Arena in Kirksville, Mo. A 3-pointer by Viktor Kovacevic with 10 seconds remaining in regulation forced the extra period. Kovacevic finished with a career-high 34 points and 12 rebounds, while Tanner Stuckman had 28 points.
Around the rim: The Bulldogs moved up to No. 6 in the NCAA Division II national poll this week and had their highest ranking of the season put to the test in Thursday’s 72-63 overtime victory at Illinois-Springfield. They have won eight games in a row and are 6-1 on the road this season. Truman State is the second-highest scoring team in the GLVC at 79.2 points per game and is the top-ranked defensive team, allowing just 67.1 points. Quincy is last in the GLVC in scoring defense, allowing 82.6 points. The Hawks have lost three of their last four games, allowing 86 or more points in each of those losses. The struggles defensively have led to a 3-5 record at home after going 12-3 at Pepsi Arena a year ago. Part of the reason for the off-kilter results is free-throw shooting. The Hawks rank 14th in the 15-team league, shooting just 68.8 percent from the line., although four of Quincy’s starters shoot 76 percent or better from the line.