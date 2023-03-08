CANTON, Ill. -- John Wood men's basketball fell to Spoon River College 93-86 in the Region 24 Tournament quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Spoon River had a 56-42 lead at halftime, but the Blazers made a late push and pulled within three points late in the game before the Snappers pulled away.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.