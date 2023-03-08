CANTON, Ill. -- John Wood men's basketball fell to Spoon River College 93-86 in the Region 24 Tournament quarterfinal on Wednesday.
Spoon River had a 56-42 lead at halftime, but the Blazers made a late push and pulled within three points late in the game before the Snappers pulled away.
John Wood finishes the season with a 15-16 record.
Wildcats lacrosse bounces back
Culver-Stockton College women's lacrosse bounced back from an opening day loss, defeating Hendrix 11-7 at Warrior Lacrosse Field in Arkansas on Wednesday.
The Wildcats had fell to Ottawa 14-7 in the season opener on Monday.
Culver-Stockton (1-1) will host Indiana Tech in its next match at 4 p.m. on Monday, March 13.
Culver-Stockton volleyball falls short
The Culver-Stockton men's volleyball team fell short to Missouri Baptist on Wednesday at Charles Field House.
No. 15 ranked Missouri Baptist won in three straight sets -- 25-13, 26-24, 25-19.
Junior setter Owen Randle had a team-high 19 assists and also picked up four digs.
Junior outside hitter Jacob Todd led the way in kills with 12, while adding seven digs.
Freshman outside hitter Malachi Gnade collected four kills and five digs.
Culver-Stockton (3-16, 1-1) will play at Grand View in its next game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
WIU tennis drops match to Illinois State
The Western Illinois University women's tennis team dropped a road match to rival Illinois State 7-0 on Wednesday afternoon.
The Redbirds had a quick start, winning all three doubles matches. The WIU No. 1 team of Lara Rosetto Diniz de Souza and Maria Ryba fell 7-5 in an competitive match.
Illinois State also swept in singles play; with all four Leatherneck players falling.
WIU (4-6) will remain on the road for the remainder of the week, playing Saint Louis University at 1:30 p.m. on Friday and playing Lindenwood at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
