VIERA, Fla. -- Culver-Stockton College softball has not had much luck in the USSSA Spring Games so far, with the Wildcats dropping both games on Tuesday.
The Wildcats were shutout in both games and are just 1-5 so far during their trip to Florida.
In the first game, Marian defeated Culver-Stockton 10-0 and limited the Wildcats to just three hits. Marian also benefited from three Wildcat errors.
Getting the only three hits for Culver-Stockton were center fielder Katelyn Felt, designated player Selina Guzman and right fielder Kataleena Hunt.
Emma Roseberry (2-3) started the first game and was the losing pitcher. She went 1.2 innings with no strikeouts; while allowing six hits, three walks and three earned runs.
Kenzie Guilfoyle pitched the remaining 2.1 innings in relief with no strikeouts. She allowed four hits, one walk and one earned run.
The Wildcats fell to Ava Maria 3-0 in the second game, with third baseman Baylee Schneider getting the only hit for Culver-Stockton.
Makayla Slavik (2-4) was the game two starter, going six innings with two strikeouts. She was the losing pitcher despite only allowing six hits, no walks and no earned runs. All three of her runs were unearned.
Culver-Stockton (5-9) will return to action on Thursday in Melbourne, Florida. The Wildcats will face Roosevelt at 10:30 a.m. in game one and face Saint Francis (Indiana) at 1 p.m. in game two.
Trojans softball sweeps Falcons in home opener
Hannibal-LaGrange University came through with a clean sweep to celebrate its home opener on Tuesday at HLGU Field.
The Trojans defeated Kansas Christian 5-2 in the opening game and rallied back to win 7-6 to close out Tuesday's twin bill.
"We played well in game one and took advantage of their miscues in game two to come back and win," said HLGU head coach Dan Hurst. "I was proud of the way we competed today."
Trojans junior right-hander Emily Bohm pitched a complete game to earn a win in the first game. Bohm had five strikeouts; while allowing six hits, two walks and two earned runs.
Mary Bradley went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, while Anita Kraus went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Trojans. Maggie Dooley was 2-for-4 with two runs and a stolen base.
While HLGU just used one pitcher to win the first game, they had a bullpen game in the second game.
Four different Trojans were in the circle in the second game, with Miranda Saylor getting the start. Sierra Adkins, Kina Billings and Marissa Byrd all pitched in relief; with Byrd earning the win.
Kraus went 3-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, one run and one RBI in the second game.
Sydney Miller went 2-for-3 with two runs and a stolen base, while Allison Prather went 2-for-3 with a double, run and two RBIs for HLGU in the second game.
HLGU (5-6) will return to action on Sunday for the Space Coast Spring Games in Melbourne, Florida. The Trojans will face Aquinas College at 2 p.m. and Clarke University at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
D'Alessio tabbed as GLVC Player of the Week
After completing a four-game home sweep against Northwood University over the weekend, a Quincy University player has been honored by the Great Lakes Valley Conference for his performance at the plate.
Hawks junior shortstop Gino D'Alessio was named GLVC Player of the Week after going 9-for-16 and batting .563. He accounted for 17 runs out of the leadoff spot, with nine runs, three home runs and eight RBIs.
This is the first career Player of the Week Award for D'Alessio.
QU (8-3) will return to action on Friday, hosting Augustana University for a doubleheader. First pitch of the first game will be at noon.
