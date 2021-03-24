Amy Eagan’s incredibly successful first season in charge of the Drury women’s basketball program is earning her nationwide recognition.
The South Shelby and Truman State graduate was named the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association NCAA Division II Coach of the Year after guiding the Panthers to a 24-1 record, Great Lakes Valley Conference regular-season and tournament titles and a spot in the D-II national championship game.
The Panthers beat Lander 74-65 in Wednesday’s semifinals and will play Lubbock Christian for the D-II title at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Eagan began her coaching career as an assistant coach at Quincy University from 2001-05. She was the head coach at St. Ambrose and Ashford before returning to Truman State in 2013, where over a six-season span she compiled a 111-62 record with two NCAA tournament appearances.
She left Truman State to become an assistant at Drury following the 2018-19 season and was promoted to head coach in April 2020 after Molly Miller left to become the head coach at Grand Canyon University.
Polak earns GLVC weekly honor
Maryville designated hitter Joey Polak, the former Quincy Notre Dame baseball standout and 2016 Herald-Whig Player of the Year, picked up Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week honors after pounding Rockhurst pitching last weekend.
Polak went 9 for 15 (.600 average) with seven runs scored, a double, three home runs and nine RBIs as the Saints swept a four-game series from the Hawks. Earlier in the week, in a doubleheader loss at Southwest Baptist, Polak went 4 for 6 with a home run and three RBIs.
Overall, Polak is hitting .435 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs as the Saints sit at 6-7 overall and 4-2 in conference play.
Ray picks up first victory
TCU redshirt sophomore right-hander Johnny Ray worked his way back into the Horned Frogs’ starting rotation after missing two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols and showcased the electric fastball and solid mix of pitches that has him on pro scouts’ radar.
The Quincy Notre Dame alum struck out five and allowed one hit in five scoreless innings of a 5-1 victory over Louisiana last Saturday. He walked just one and excited after throwing 75 pitches. It was his first start and second appearance overall since an eight-strikeout effort against Liberty on Feb. 26.
It also was his first victory of the season and second career victory at TCU.
Cline, Golden Hurricanes in prime position
Junior goalkeeper Lucas Cline and the Tulsa men’s soccer team are three games away from earning the No. 1 seed in the American Athletic Conference Tournament thanks to some stingy play defensively.
Cline, a former Quincy Notre Dame all-state keeper, has been in the net for 315 consecutive scoreless minutes, resulting in a 2-0-1 record over that stretch that has Tulsa sitting at 4-1-1 and in first place in the American. Cline has made five saves in those games, and overall, he has allowed three goals in 570 minutes.
Drury hires former Truman State coach
Drury didn’t have to search far and wide for Steve Hesser’s replacement as the Panthers men’s basketball coach. The search committee only had to look around the conference.
The Panthers announced former Truman State and McKendree coach Chris Foster will take over his third program within the Great Lakes Valley Conference by becoming Drury’s next head coach. Earlier this month, Hesser announced he was retiring after 17 seasons at Drury in which he won an NCAA championship in 2013, nine regular-season GLVC championships and three GLVC tournament titles.
Foster spent the past three seasons at McKendree, guiding the Bearcats to their first two winning seasons as an NCAA Division II program. McKendree finished 10-8 this season. Prior to that, he spent four seasons as the head coach at Truman State, compiling an 83-40 record.
Overall, Foster has a 117-80 record as a head coach.