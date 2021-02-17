Josh Rabe’s final season as the Quincy University baseball coach already is taking shape as one to remember, and the Hawks are still more than two weeks away from their season opener.
Tabbed as a top-40 team nationally by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and a sleeper team just outside the top 25 nationally by NCAA college baseball analyst Wayne Cavadi, the Hawks learned Wednesday they’ve been picked to win the Great Lakes Valley Conference’s new Green Division.
In a preseason poll of the league’s coaches, Quincy received 13 of the 15 first-place votes and 111 points overall. Illinois-Springfield, which received one first-place vote, was second in the eight-team division, while third-ranked Drury received the other first-place vote.
In the Blue Division, Lindenwood received eight first-place votes and was picked as the division favorite. Southern Indiana was second with five first-place votes. Lindenwood also is picked as a sleeper to crack the NCAA Division II national poll.
The Hawks are scheduled to open their season March 5 at QU Stadium with the first of a three-game series against Davenport, which is ranked No. 24 nationally.
Quincy went 10-6 in last spring’s abbreviated season, but return nearly the entire roster intact. Headlining the pitching staff with be senior left-hander Riley Martin, who owns a 21-8 career record and is six victories from matching the QU career mark. The offense will be buoyed by sophomore outfielder/designated hitter Lance Logsdon, who hit .458 with four home runs and eight doubles in 16 games last season.
This will be Rabe’s 11th and final season at the helm as he will transition to being QU’s athletic director in June. He carries a 319-188 career record.
Hawks brave weather for home opener
Quincy University men’s lacrosse coach Eric Ruppel understands nothing can be taken for granted this season. So if the opportunity to play exists, even under extreme conditions, you don’t squander it.
That’s why he arrived at QU Stadium at 7 a.m. Tuesday and began plowing snow off the turf field. Six hours later, just in time for the teams to begin warmups, the field was cleared enough for the Hawks to play Lewis in their home opener.
“I can operate a snow plow for six hours for my guys, which is what I did,” Ruppel said. “The lacrosse staff cleared the field, very clear. We arrived at 7 a.m. and didn’t leave until after the game. We coached in whatever we were in.”
Aside the heavy snow, the temperature at game time was 10 degrees with a wind chill making it colder.
“The real feel was officially 1 degree,” Ruppel said. “Per NCAA (rules), we were OK to play.”
The limited window for games, with limited opportunity to reschedule anything, made the Hawks and Flyers push forward despite the weather.
“On Sunday night or Monday morning, I texted (Lewis coach Joe) Perruzzi and said, ‘Are we doing this?’” Ruppel said. “He said, ‘Why not? We might as well.”
The Flyers won 13-4, but Ruppel continues to see strides in the Hawks’ competitiveness.
“We’re in it. Every single game we’re in it,” Ruppel said. “Both games, we were down 6-2 at halftime. Four goals in in lacrosse is absolutely nothing. That’s four faceoffs we win and get it across the net. … They look competitive and they are competitive.”
QU’s Norris earns weekly honor
Quincy University junior outside hitter Mattie Norris was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week following a dominant effort in two straight-set victories last weekend.
Norris averaged 3.8 kills per set as the Hawks beat Maryville 25-13, 25-23, 25-18 last Friday and knocked off Lindenwood 25-11, 25-20, 25-22 on Saturday. Norris hit at a .365 clip with 23 kills on 52 attempts.
The transfer from DePaul had 10 kills and nine digs against Maryville and 13 kills, 15 digs and one ace against Lindenwood. Norris is currently second on QU with 72 kills and is tied for third with 65 digs.
Bradley earns head coaching gig
Former Quincy University and Western Illinois University defensive coordinator Atiba Bradley is returning to his alma mater as the Missouri Southern head football coach. Bradley’s played at Missouri Southern from 2002-05 and was a two-time honorable mention All-MIAA linebacker.
Bradley served as Quincy’s defensive coordinator in 2012 as a member of Tom Pajic’s first staff as the Hawks made the transition to NCAA Division II competition. He left after one season to join the staff at WIU, where he spent three seasons coaching linebackers and serving as co-defensive coordinator.
Bradley also coached at the University of South Dakota and spent the past two years as the defensive coordinator at McKendree.