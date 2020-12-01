For the second weekend in a row, a handful of games on the Great Lakes Valley Conference men’s basketball schedule are getting postponed due to coronavirus protocols.
A positive test within the University of Indianapolis’s tier-1 personnel — players, coaches and support staff — forced the Greyhounds to pause all basketball activities for the next 14 days, according to a release from the school’s sports information department.
Indianapolis will postpone games at home against Lewis on Thursday and at McKendree on Saturday and cancel an exhibition at Indiana State scheduled for December 8. The Sycamores have picked up Truman State to replace UIndy in the exhibition.
Contact tracing revealed close contact with players from Southern Indiana and William Jewell, leading to both programs sending players into quarantine as well.
The Screaming Eagles will miss their next three games – against Illinois-Springfield on Thursday, Lewis on Saturday and McKendree on December 12 – which were all scheduled to be at home. The Cardinals will lose games at Rockhurst on Thursday and against Drury on Saturday.
William Jewell will return December 18 against Southwest Baptist, while Southern Indiana will return December 20 at Indianapolis.
The GLVC plans to reschedule all games at times when the schedule permits.
Leathernecks to open at No. 3 Iowa
The Ron Jeter coaching era tips off Thursday night with arguably the biggest challenge any Western Illinois University men’s basketball team has faced in at least the last two decades.
The Leathernecks open their season with a trip to Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa., to square off against the No. 3 Hawkeyes. WIU has faced eight AP top 25 teams in the last 20 years, none higher than No. 8 UCLA during the 2007-08 season. The Leathernecks are 1-7 in those games.
Jeter took over as WIU’s coach in March and has overhauled the roster, adding 14 new faces including NJCAA Division I All-American guard Justin Brookens and NCAA Division III All-American forward Will Carius, who averaged 25.5 points and 11 rebounds per game last season at Monmouth College.
WIU has won just two of its last seven season openers, although one of those was in 2016 when the Leathernecks upset No. 17 Wisconsin 69-67.
Wildcats’ Fry earns weekly league honor
The Culver-Stockton College men’s basketball team won’t play again until January 7, but the hope is freshman guard Robert Fry keeps his hot hand during the lengthy break.
Fry was named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Player of the Week after a dynamic performance in two games last week. He scored a career-high 32 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had four assists in a 78-77 overtime loss to Clarke and followed that up with 24 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in an 86-76 loss to Peru State.
He did so while averaging 37.5 minutes per game.
Through three games, Fry is leading the conference and is seventh in the NAIA in scoring at 28 points per game. He is fourth in the Heart in free-throw shooting, connecting on 33 of 39 attempts (84.6 percent).
McClain earns All-Heart honors
Culver-Stockton College outside hitter Madison McClain earned third-team All-Heart of America Athletic Conference honors. The 5-foot-10 sophomore led the Wildcats with 183 kills, which ranked sixth in the Heart, and fashioned double digits in kills in 12 of C-SC’s 15 matches.
She recorded seven aces, 129 digs and 18 blocks. She had five double-doubles in kills and digs. McClain was an honorable mention all-conference selection as a freshman.
Lathrom strong in Tritons’ opener
Mark Twain product Mackenzie Lathrom proved she could score against one of the best teams in the nation, even if it came in a losing effort.
The Missouri-St. Louis junior guard scored 25 points last Friday during an 85-67 loss to Drury at the Mark Twain Building on the UMSL campus. Lathrom missed matching her career high by two points after going 5 of 9 from 3-point range and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. She added three rebounds and a steal.
Lathrom’s late-season success a year ago is carrying over. She averaged 6.3 points overall but averaged 11.8 points over the final 10 games of the season. She had 10 points, three rebounds and two steals in a five-point victory at Quincy last season.
The Hawks visit UMSL on Thursday night with Lathrom expected to be in the starting lineup.