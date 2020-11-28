Samuel Thomas is strengthening the Quincy University women’s soccer team right through the middle of the field.
The first-year Hawks coach signed five players to national letters of intent during the November signing period, inking two forwards, a midfielder, a defender and a goalkeeper.
“Each one is uniquely positioned to help move our program forward,” Thomas said. “These five have impressed us with their character, commitment, and passion – and their desire to be a part of our ambitious team.”
Samaris Alvarado, a forward from Houston, is a transfer from LSU-Eunice, where she became the first player in school history to earn All-Region 23 honors. The forward tied for the team lead in goals with nine and had three game-winning goals in the Bengals’ 13-win season.
She’s joined up front by Megan Jette, a forward from St. Louis Marquette, and Maddie Connors, a midfielder from Francis Howell. Katie Hilke, a defender from Fort Zumwalt West, and Julia Fincher, a goalkeeper from Fort Zumwalt East, solidify the back end.
The Hawks had their fall season shifted to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are slated to begin playing a Great Lakes Valley Conference only schedule February 26 at Maryville.
Miller tries to carry Greyhounds
Cory Miller Jr. attempted to will the University of Indianapolis men’s basketball team to a victory in its season opener with grit and guile.
The 2017 Herald-Whig Player of the Year and former John Wood Community College All-American guard completed a three-point play with 27 seconds remaining in regulation Friday night, giving the Greyhounds a 69-68 lead against William Jewell at Nicoson Hall in Indianapolis.
However, the Cardinals’ Mason Alexander drilled a 15-foot elbow jumper with 12 seconds remaining to give William Jewell a 70-69 upset victory.
Miller, who is a Unity product, finished with a career-high 28 points, including 18 in the second half. He was 8 of 13 from the field and 12 of 13 from the free-throw line, adding three rebounds and two assists.
It was William Jewell’s first victory in 10 all-time meetings with UIndy.
Bevans part of Eagles’ solid play
The Central Methodist University men’s basketball team had a four-game winning streak snapped Saturday with a 71-66 loss to Benedictine, the first Heart of America Athletic Conference loss for the Eagles after starting conference play 3-0.
Chandler Bevans has been right in the middle of CMU’s success.
The former John Wood Community College All-American forward dad a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds in a 77-69 victory over Missouri Valley College last week and is averaging 16.1 points and 8.1 rebounds, while shooting 55.6 percent from the field.
The Clark County product has two double-doubles and three games with 10 or more rebounds. Bevans has grabbed seven or more rebounds in six of the Eagles’ seven games.
Kirn signs with Southern Indiana
Former Quincy Notre Dame defender Emme Kirn recently signed a national letter of intent to continue her soccer career at the University of Southern Indiana. Kirn played on the QND girls soccer team as a freshman when the Raiders won the Class 1A state championship and started on the team that finished 23-3 in 2019.
She is playing her senior season at St. Vincent de Paul in Perryville, Mo., after her family moved during the offseason.
Her older brother, Griffin, is a freshman left-handed pitcher at Quincy University.