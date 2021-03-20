EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Had it not been for the free bases the Quincy University baseball team’s pitching staff handed out Saturday afternoon, the Hawks might have swept a Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader from Southern Indiana.
Instead, they settled for a hand-wringing split.
Five runners who reached base either by a walk or being hit by a pitch scored for the Screaming Eagles in a 6-4 victory in the first game, while both runs in the nightcap were scored by runners who walked in the eighth inning. Fortunately for the Hawks, right-hander Dalton Overstreet struck out three of the four batters he faced in the ninth inning to preserve a 4-2 victory.
Even the save came with a little consternation.
A throwing error allowed a runner with one out in the ninth, but Overstreet struck out the final batters swinging for his fifth save. The Hawks have committed an infield error in each of the last four innings Overstreet has pitched.
Errors weren’t the Hawks (7-4, 4-3 GLVC) undoing in the opener.
Quincy led 1-0 going to the third when right-handed starter Jay Hammel hit the leadoff batter and walked two others to load the bases with one out. After a strikeout, Hammel walked another to force in a run and then gave up a bases-clearing double.
The Hawks scored twice in the sixth to make it a one-run game, but Hammel allowed a run in the bottom of the inning and reliever Jimmy McDonald allowed a one-out walk in the seventh to score.
In the nightcap, Lance Logsdon and Spencer Walker combined to throw six scoreless innings with each allowing just one hit in three innings worked. A three-run sixth inning highlighted by Mike Nielsen’s RBI triple gave the Hawks the lead.
It was a 4-0 lead going to the eight when reliever Brett Taucher walked three and struck out three, giving up two runs in the process.
Nielsen went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Brock Boynton also was 2 for 4 for the Hawks.
QUINCY
Hawks fall in straight sets
The Quincy University men’s volleyball team allowed 15th-ranked Ball State to overpower it in a three-set sweep Saturday night at Pepsi Arena. The Cardinals won 25-17, 25-21, 25-19 in Midwest Intercollegiate Volleyball Association action.
Ball State hit at a .625 clip in the first set as it finished with 22 more kills and 21 more assists. Michael Ladner led the Hawks (4-9, 1-9 MIVA) with 10 kills, while Yoran Raymaekers had 26 assists.
INDIANAPOLIS
Greyhounds overwhelm Hawks
The University of Indianapolis men’s lacrosse team built a 10-0 lead at halftime and drubbed Quincy University 17-4 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play on Saturday at Key Stadium. Jayme Brain had two goals for the Hawks (0-6), while Ryan Riggs made 17 saves.
QUINCY
Hawks lost in avalanche of goals
The Quincy University women’s lacrosse team got caught in an avalanche of goals Saturday, losing 24-3 to Alabama-Huntsville at QU Stadium. Danielle Robinson had two goals for the Hawks (2-3), while Kelly McClure made 17 saves.
QUINCY
Hawks fall in tennis duals
The Quincy University men’s and women’s tennis teams struggled Saturday against Southern Indiana, losing a pair of duals at Reservoir Park. The QU men lost 5-2 and the women lost 6-1.
On the men’s side, senior Erik Weiler won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles and Brenden Everhart won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at No. 3 singles. The lone victory for the women came at No. 1 singles as Laila Leist-Alston won 6-4, 6-2.
INA, Ill.
Trail Blazers lose in four sets
The John Wood Community College women’s volleyball team suffered a 25-23, 15-25, 25-20, 25-22 loss Saturday at Rend Lake Community College, falling below .500 in in-region play. Giulia Ledda led the Trail Blazers (9-11, 4-5 region) with 20 kills, while Maya Fuhrman had 22 assists and Belinda Torres had 24 digs.{/div}