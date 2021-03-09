For the first time since adding track and field as an intercollegiate program in 2015, Quincy University will be represented at the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships being held this weekend at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala.
Antonio Laidler and Jalon White, freshmen on the men’s team, provisionally qualified for the national meet in the past month and learned this week they both rank in the top 10 in their respective events.
Laidler holds the seventh fastest time in the 400-meter dash, winning the event at Washburn University’s Ichabod Indoor Invite in 47.66 seconds on Feb. 13 and establishing a new school record.
White set the school record in the 60-meter dash, then lowered it by finishing in 6.79 seconds at the UIndy Last Chance Meet two weeks ago in Indianapolis. It is the 10th fastest time in the nation this winter.
“We look forward to watching our Hawks fly,” QU coach Randy Overby said.
Laidler and White will run in the preliminaries Friday afternoon, with the finals set for Saturday around 1 p.m.
Fry tabbed Heart Freshman of the Year
Robert Fry II, a freshman guard on the Culver-Stockton College men’s basketball team, was named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year. The 6-foot-1 Fry averaged 20.1 points, which ranked third in the league. He also ranked third in free-throw percentage (78.9) and eighth in assists (4.1).
Fry also was named all-conference honorable mention, joining teammate Jim King on the honorable mention list. King, a 6-5 sophomore forward, averaged 14.6 points and 4.8 rebounds. He also shot 53.4 percent from the field, which ranked sixth in the Heart.
Robinson earns QU lacrosse’s first GLVC honor
Danielle Robinson’s record-setting offensive outburst in the Quincy University women’s lacrosse team’s two victories last week earned her the program’s first Great Lakes Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week honor.
Robinson, a sophomore midfielder, scored a single-game program record eight goals on just 11 shots in a 16-10 victory against Missouri Baptist. She eclipsed the record in the next game, netting 11 goals on 12 shots in an 18-2 victory against Culver-Stockton.
Overall, Robinson has 20 goals in three games and is making 89 percent of her shots. She ranks third nationally in goals scored.
Knoblauch picks up GLVC weekly nod
Makayla Knoblauch, a junior setter on the Quincy University women’s volleyball team, was named the GLVC Offensive Player of the Week after helping the 24th-ranked Hawks split a pair of conference matches against nationally ranked foes.
She recorded a career-high 60 assists in the five-set victory against No. 21 Rockhurst. She added 18 digs for a double-double and also had eight kills. Knoblauch had 34 assists and seven digs in a three-set loss to No. 1 Lewis.
Knoblauch leads all NCAA Division II setters in assists with 457 this season.
Hildebrand earns CCIW weekly honor
Millikin forward Jordan Hildebrand, a Unity product and the 2017 Herald-Whig Player of the Year, was named the Collegiate Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin’s women’s basketball player of the week after guiding the Big Blue into the CCIW Tournament championship game.
The 6-foot senior scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Millikin’s 86-70 victory over North Central in the tourney’s opening round. She followed that with 20 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists in a 90-68 victory over Carroll in the semifinal.
Fadika selected in first round of TBL draft
Former Quincy University and John Wood Community College men’s basketball player Aziz Fadika, a 6-foot-8 forward, was selected with the ninth pick in the TBL draft. The TBL is a professional league with 34 teams in metropolitan areas stretching from Albany, N.Y., to San Diego.
Fadika was taken by the Lewisville Leopards, located in Lewisville, Texas, which is a suburb of Dallas. The Houston area native averaged 8.9 points and 5.8 rebounds as a senior at QU during the 2019-20 season, while shooting 57.2 percent from the field.