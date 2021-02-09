With only three weeks remaining in the regular season and six games on the schedule, the Quincy University men’s basketball team finds itself still in the hunt for a spot in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament.
With the Hawks sitting at 5-11 overall, it may seem like a long shot, but the remaining schedule provides an opportunity for the Hawks to make up ground.
Currently, Quincy sits 13th in the GLVC point rating system, which determines the eight teams that qualify for the tournament. The Hawks have 2.56 points, while Drury, which sits in the No. 8 spot, has 3.13 points.
It seems like a lot to make up, but here’s where the remaining schedule helps.
The Hawks play four teams with a .500 record or better and another that is a game below .500 right now, but could improve before the two teams meet. Since the system is skewed to award more points for victories over winning teams, the Hawks could quickly make up ground.
Starting with Wednesday’s game at Southern Indiana, which is 9-3 and receiving votes in the national poll, the Hawks could earn as many as 31.5 points over the next six games. That’s provided they win all six, which will be a challenge for a team still fighting for consistency.
However, Quincy has played Truman State and Southern Indiana – the league’s top two teams – incredibly tight this season. The Hawks lost 96-91 in overtime at Truman State and fell 83-77 to Southern Indiana at Pepsi Arena. That’s why there is hope and confidence as this final six-game stretch begins.
The Hawks are scheduled to play host to Truman State at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s a big week for us,” QU senior forward Tanner Stuckman said. “This is the chance to really create some momentum and give ourselves some hope that we can finish strong.”
Should the Hawks win out, they likely would finish the season with 3.30 points in the point rating system, which could be enough to get them in the tournament. Since the inception of the point rating system in 2018, four teams have qualified for the GLVC Tournament with fewer than 3.30 points.
White sets 400-meter record
Quincy University freshman sprinter Jalon White broke the school record and provisionally qualified for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships in the 400-meter dash with his second-place finish recently at the Washburn Open in Topeka, Kan.
White finished in 48.22 seconds, which is the sixth fastest time in Division II this spring. Lindenwood’s Samuel Yaro won the event in 47.75.
Cline receives AAC honor
Former Quincy Notre Dame all-state goalkeeper Lucas Cline was named the American Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Week after the Tulsa men’s soccer team shut out No. 10 Central Florida in the season opener. Cline made two saves in shutting out the Knights, who were held scoreless in a regular-season game for the first time since October 2018.
Cline, a junior, made his second career start and third career appearance.
Schedule changes for QU teams
The Quincy University softball team’s season-opening trip to Owensboro, Ky., for four non-conference games has been canceled due to weather. The Hawks were scheduled to play Cedarville, Trevecca Nazarene, Tiffin and Kentucky Wesleyan.
The event has been rescheduled for Feb. 26-28, but Quincy has not committed to playing that weekend.
The Hawks now are scheduled to open their season with four non-conference games Feb. 18-19 in Rosemont, Ill., against four Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foes – Purdue Northwest, Wisconsin-Parkside, Saginaw Valley State and Ferris State.
Quincy isn’t scheduled to play a home game until March 20.
The home openers for the QU men’s and women’s lacrosse teams also have been postponed.
The QU men were scheduled to play host to Lewis on Saturday at QU Stadium. That game has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday at home. The women were supposed to play Missouri Baptist on Saturday, but that game has been moved to Feb. 24. Game time is to be determined.
Hawks low in preseason polls
The Great Lakes Valley Conference recently released its preseason polls for softball and men’s and women’s lacrosse, and Quincy University finds itself near the bottom in all three.
The QU softball team, which was 6-11 when last season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, is picked 12th in the 15-team league. Indianapolis is picked to win the league, according to preseason rankings by the league’s coaches, with 190 points, but six different teams picked up first-place votes.
The Hawks received 53 points, just ahead of McKendree. Quincy will rely heavily on its sophomore class, featuring pitcher/infielder Jayle Jennings, catcher Chelsea Hooker and infielder Ashley Gerber.
The men’s lacrosse team was picked to finish seventh among the seven GLVC teams as this becomes the program’s first full season. The Hawks played five games last spring before the shutdown. They opened their season last weekend with a 14-3 loss at No. 14 Lindenwood.
The women’s lacrosse team, which went 2-5 last spring, is picked eighth in the eight-team league. The Hawks will open their season Feb. 24 against Missouri Baptist.