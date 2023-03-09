ROLLA, Mo. -- Quincy University men's volleyball rebounded from a tough luck loss on Monday, defeating non-conference foe Missouri S&T in a road match on Thursday.
The Hawks won in three straight sets -- 37-31, 25-20, 25-20.
Raje Alleyne had a team-high 14 kills, while also adding three digs and two blocks.
James Holzinger led the way with 31 assists.
Carey Keegan had 10 kills, two aces and two assists.
QU (6-12) will play a pair of road matches this weekend, facing Maryville University at 7 p.m. on Friday and Lindenwood University at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Wildcats softball falls short in Thursday doubleheader
Culver-Stockton College softball was unable to hold an early lead against Roosevelt on Thursday, falling 5-4 in eight innings in the Wildcats first game at Melbourne, Florida.
Culver-Stockton fell to Saint Francis 1-0 in its second game on Thursday.
The Wildcats are now on a five-game losing streak and have went 1-6 on its Florida trip.
Culver-Stockton struck first during the top of the second inning when Madison Covey reached on a bunt that scored Rosa Anquiano, followed by Katelyn Felt reaching base on an error that scored Covey and Baylee Schneider.
Roosevelt added a run in the bottom half of the second on a RBI double from Bailee Reynolds that scored Brynn Dvoracek, with the Wildcats holding a 3-1 lead until the sixth inning.
Anquiano scored on a wild pitch during the sixth inning to increase the Wildcats lead to 4-1.
Roosevelt narrowed Culver-Stockton's lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth with a inside-the-park home run by Emily Zuniga that scored Scout Kram.
In the seventh inning, Roosevelt tied it up at 4-4 with a Anaisa Lozada single that drove in Kirstin Fudge.
Madison Sullivan doubled home Athena Pomele-Pe in the bottom of the eighth, which gave Roosevelt a walk-off win.
Wildcats starting pitcher Makayla Slavik (2-5) was the losing pitcher after going 7.2 innings with two strikeouts; while allowing nine hits, two walks and four earned runs.
Roosevelt starting pitcher Samantha Norman had a no-decision after going four innings with one strikeout; while allowing two hits, one walk and one earned run.
Roosevelt pitcher Kate Sisson (3-4) earned the win after pitching four innings in relief with two strikeouts; while allowing one hit, one walk and one unearned run.
Anquiano went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Wildcats in the first game.
Wildcats starting pitcher Kenzie Guilfoyle (1-2) pitched a complete game in the second game with three strikeouts; while allowing six hits, one walk and one unearned run.
Saint Francis starting pitcher Mia Werner shut out the Wildcats, pitching a full seven innings with two strikeouts; while allowing just four hits and one walk.
In the second inning, Saint Francis scored the only run of the game when Aubrey Dunnuck reached base on an error that scored Anna Smith.
Felt, Alle Thompson, Brylee Throgmorton and Covey each had a hit apiece in the second game for the Wildcats.
Culver-Stockton (5-11) will return to action on Friday for a doubleheader at Pride Stadium in Brevard County, Florida. The Wildcats will face Concordia at 1 p.m. and Lourdes at 3:30 p.m.
WIU softball heads to Tennessee for road trip
The Western Illinois University softball team is headed to play a five-game set at Blue Raider Softball Field in Murfreesboro, Tennessee over the weekend.
The Leathernecks will open up play at 9 a.m. on Friday, facing Green Bay. WIU will then face Southern Illinois at 2 p.m. on Friday.
WIU has two games scheduled for Saturday, facing Middle Tennessee State at 3 p.m. and Appalachian State at 5:30 p.m.
WIU will close out play on Sunday, facing Middle Tennessee State at 12:30 p.m.
The Leathernecks will look to reverse a five-game losing streak and are 6-11 overall this season.
Leathernecks junior Bella Alvarez has been one of the team's top hitters, batting .357 for the season. She has hit four doubles, one triple and two home runs, while slugging a team-high .643.
WIU left-handed pitcher Emily Price has had a hot start to the season, ranking fifth in the Summit League with a 2.37 ERA. She has a tough luck 3-4 record and has 45 strikeouts in 44.1 innings pitched this season.
Leathernecks baseball off to Nashville
Western Illinois University is headed to Nashville this weekend for a three-game baseball series against Belmont at E.S. Rose Park.
This is the first-ever meeting between the Leathernecks and Bruins. Belmont has a 6-8 record and are coming off a 4-1 win over Lipscomb on Wednesday.
WIU is looking to recover from a 1-11 start to the season.
Game 1 will take place on at 4 p.m. on Friday, with Jake Armstrong (1-1, 7.36 ERA) facing Belmont's Andy Bean (0-2, 5.29 ERA).
The second game will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, with Tyler Kapraun (0-2, 6.91 ERA) facing Belmont's Jordan Zuger (1-2, 7.82 ERA).
WIU will close out the series on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. The Leathernecks have not announced a starting pitcher and will face Belmont's Dominic Baratta (1-1, 4.20).
Nick Mitchell has been the offensive leader for WIU this spring and leads the team in most offensive categories. He leads the conference with 39 total bases, ranks third in batting average, second in OPS, second in runs, second in hits, fifth in home runs and third in RBIs.
