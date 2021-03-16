Jordan Hildebrand earned every honor coming her way.
So did the Millikin women’s basketball team.
Hildebrand, a senior forward who starred at Unity and was the 2017 Herald-Whig Player of the Year, led the Big Blue to the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament championship and was a unanimous selection to the All-CCIW team.
The 6-foot forward averaged 12.5 points and a team-leading 6.5 rebounds, moving her into the top 20 in career scoring and rebounding. She ranks 20th on the career scoring list with 1,086 points and 16th on the rebounding charts with 559 boards.
The Big Blue won the CCIW Tournament title with a 72-59 victory over Illinois Wesleyan as Hildebrand finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Millikin ended its season with an 11-3 record.
Hagerbaumer takes third at nationals
Millikin senior wrestler Logan Hagerbaumer, a Quincy High School product, faced a challenging road to All-American honors after losing his first match last weekend at the National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division III national tournament in Coralville, Iowa.
Wrestling at 197 pounds, Hagerbaumer received a first-round bye before suffering an 8-6 loss to Buena Vista’s Don Phillips II. It was Hagerbaumer’s first loss of the season.
He rebounded to win six straight matches, three by pin and three by decision, including a pair of 4-3 decisions in the consolation fourth round and semifinals. In the third-place match, Hagerbaumer pinned Luther’s Donovan Corn in 4:43.
Hagerbaumer finished with a 15-1 record and earned All-American honors for the second straight season, garnering second-team accolades last season.
Barnes nets first collegiate goal
Erin Barnes’ consistency on the attack has allowed her to average nearly 63 minutes of playing time for the Maryville women’s soccer team six games into the season. It also netted her first collegiate goal in last weekend’s 5-0 rout of Southwest Baptist.
The sophomore forward, who is a Quincy Notre Dame product, buried a shot from 25 yards out into the side of the net to give the Saints a 3-0 lead in just the 25th minute.
Barnes has started five of the six games, playing 75 or more minutes twice and collected seven shots with six shots on goal.
Marshall with two solid outings
Maryville senior right-hander Tanner Marshall has been the Saints’ most consistent and most dominant starter a little more than two weeks into the season.
The Quincy Notre Dame product has lasted at least five innings in both of his starts, allowing one earned run in each game and recorded one of the Saints’ two victories to date. He went six innings with one runs and four hits allowed and 10 strikeouts in an 11-2 victory over Drury.
Overall, Marshall owns a 1-0 record with a 1.64 ERA and 18 strikeouts.
Polak off to solid start
Joey Polak’s decision to reunite with former Jefferson College baseball coach Pat Evers at Maryville is allowing the former Quincy Notre Dame and Quincy Gems slugger to regain his stroke.
Polak leads the Saints with a .355 average in nine games with two doubles, one home run and four RBIs. He’s walked six times, struck out six times and stolen a base in the Saints’ 2-7 start. Polak has started all nine games as the designated hitter.