Jordan Johnson’s long-awaited collegiate debut in his primary event matched all expectations.
The Quincy High School two-time state champion in the discus used his performance at the Big Ten Invite No. 1 last Saturday at Indiana’s Billy Hayes Track and Field Complex to place himself in the University of Iowa’s top 10 all-time performances in the discus and hammer throw.
Johnson took first place in the discus with a toss of 57.74 meters, which ranks seventh in Iowa history. He also set a personal record in the hammer throw, finishing third with a toss of 56.32 meters which put him 10th all-time.
It had been 651 days since Johnson last competed in an outdoor event as spring sports were canceled last spring during his freshman year at Iowa due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although he competed in the weight throw and the shot put during Iowa’s indoor season, his forte is discus.
He proved that yet again.
“Yesterday was fun!” Johnson posted on Twitter following last weekend’s invitational.
Ray handling heavy load for Vols
Tommy Ray has developed into the John A. Logan baseball team’s workhorse.
The former Quincy Notre Dame right-hander sports a 5-2 record in eight starts for the Vols, an NJCAA Division I program, with a 2.23 ERA over 44.1 innings. No one else on the Vols’ staff has logged more than 31 innings. Ray also has a team-leading 53 strikeouts.
The University of Louisiana signee has lasted at least five innings in seven of his eight starts, including tossing seven scoreless innings in an 8-1 victory against Illinois Central College. He picked up the victory in his last start, a 12-2 decision against Kaskaskia in which he allowed one earned run over 6.1 innings with seven strikeouts.
Wellman earns first collegiate victory
Nick Wellman did what five of his teammates couldn’t. He shut down the Southeast Missouri baseball team’s offense.
The sixth pitcher used by Austin Peay in what turned out to be a 12-11 victory on March 20, the former Quincy Notre Dame right-handed pitcher and 2018 Herald-Whig Player of the Year came out of the bullpen in the 10th inning of a time game and tossed three scoreless innings to pick up his first collegiate victory.
Wellman struck out two, walked two and allowed two hits. After the Governors scored a run in the top of the 12th inning, he worked around a two-out error to finish the victory.
In five appearances this spring, Wellman has tossed 5.2 innings with a 7.94 ERA. He’s only been scored upon in two of his five outings and has recorded four strikeouts.
Two Wildcats on All-Heart team
Two members of the Culver-Stockton College men’s volleyball team earned All-Heart of America Athletic Conference honors with freshman outside hitter Akeel Oxley being named the Heart Freshman of the Year.
Oxley, who is from Barbados, led the Wildcats with 228 kills, including a school-record 30 kills against William Penn. His 4.1 kills per set ranked third in the conference, and he led the team in aces with 13 and averaged 1.39 digs and 0.62 blocks per set.
Senior defensive specialist Mark Jango was an honorable mention all-conference selection. He led the Wildcats with 160 digs, ranking 10th overall in the conference. Jango also had a .948 serve receive percentage.