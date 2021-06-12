An investment in upgrading and retaining the staff within the Quincy University athletic department is taking place.
QU athletic director Josh Rabe announced Friday two graduate assistant coaches within the men’s and women’s soccer programs are being made full-time employees.
Taylor Reis is being elevated to the top assistant coach with the men’s program after finishing his two-year stint as a GA. On the women’s side, Mackenzie Bellows is following the same path after spending the last two seasons helping the women’s program go through a coaching transition.
“Anytime you can promote and hire quality people with great skills, it is a win for any athletic department,” Rabe said. “Taylor and Mackenzie are two dynamic individuals that will serve QU soccer and QU athletics in a positive manner.”
Reis is a Quincy native who was an all-state midfielder at Quincy Notre Dame before becoming an All-Midwest Region and All-Great Lakes Valley Conference midfielder during his three seasons playing at QU. He was the GLVC Offensive Player of the Year in 2015.
After graduating from QU in 2017, he explored opportunities in the business world, but he said he wasn’t meant to wear a shirt and tie every day. So he returned to his soccer roots as a coach.
“In my almost six years being involved with QU soccer, I have been lucky enough to experience a lot,” said Reis, who played on the 2014 team which reached the NCAA Division II final four.
“Being a Hawk feels like I am in the right place. We have an incredible history, and I hope we can add to that in the coming years.”
Bellows is a native of Calgary, Alberta, and played collegiately at Jacksonville State. She gained valuable experience helping stabilize the QU program during a coaching change and was a valuable asset for Samuel Thomas during his first season at the helm.
“Coach Thomas has given me a lot of freedom to express myself as a coach while also including me in his day-to-day tasks like recruiting, planning and budgeting,” Bellows said. “I think we have tackled some very difficult times, as well as celebrated some success this past year, and I cannot wait to get started on another season.”
The 2021 season is expected to begin Labor Day weekend.
Longo to join JWCC soccer staff
Matt Longo, the winningest boys soccer coach in Quincy High School history and recently as assistant coach with Culver-Stockton College women’s soccer program, is joining the staff at John Wood Community College as an assistant with both the men’s and women’s programs.
Longo served two stints coaching the Blue Devils from 1987-96 and 2004-16, compiling a 386-104-55 record and leading QHS to two top-four state finishes. He ranks 11th in state history in coaching victories.
He joined the C-SC men’s soccer team as an assistant coach in 2018 and then shifted to the women’s soccer coaching staff in 2019 as he returned to his college coaching roots.
From 2000-03, Longo served as the C-SC women’s head coach, compiling a 44-30-2 overall record.
The JWCC men’s soccer program, which will be entering its fourth season, reached the Region 24 Tournament finals in the spring before losing 5-1 to third-ranked Heartland College to finish with a 3-5 record.
The JWCC women did not play in the spring and have won just two games in two previous seasons combined.
Trail Blazers pile up postseason honors
The John Wood Community College baseball team’s magical postseason run as the No. 6 seed in the Region 24 Tournament to the championship game made the bevy of postseason honors unquestionably deserved.
The Trail Blazers put two players on the All-Region 24 team and the All-Mid-West Athletic Conference team as sophomore center fielder Andrew Fay and freshman third baseman Lucas Loos were both recognized.
Loos also was named the MWAC Freshman of the Year.
Loos, a Payson Seymour product, hit .401 with 15 home runs, a single-season record 26 doubles and 60 RBIs. He was at the heart of an offense that hit a single-season record 61 home runs.
The Trail Blazers also had four players earn conference Gold Glove awards — catcher Ethan Kopsie, right fielder Thomas Delfel Jr., center fielder Andrew Fay and shortstop Luke Jansen.