Nick Wellman’s first collegiate save might end up being the easiest outing of his career.
One batter, seven pitches, two outs, game over.
Last Saturday, the 2018 Herald-Whig Player of the Year was summoned from the Austin Peay baseball team’s bullpen with one out in the top of the ninth inning and the Governors clinging to a 7-6 lead over SIU-Edwardsville. The Cougars had runners on first and second base and already had scored two runs in the inning off reliever Tucker Weaver.
So here came Wellman, the Quincy Notre Dame product and freshman right-hander, to face SIUE first baseman Ole Arntson. After falling behind in the count 2-1, Wellman saw Arntson foul off three straight pitches before hitting a grounder to third base for a game-ending double play.
With it, the Governors won the Ohio Valley Conference weekend series and climbed above .500 in conference play with an 11-10 record.
It also finished an interesting weekend for Wellman. In the series opener, the Governors picked up a 7-6 victory in 12 innings with Wellman earning his second victory of the season. He entered in the top of the 12th and allowed one run on two hits with one walk, letting the Cougars go ahead 6-5.
However, the Governors’ Malcom Tipler hit a one-out, two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the inning to get Wellman off the hook.
Wellman has made 12 appearances out of the bullpen, throwing 14.1 innings with a 6.28 ERA.
Ray goes eight innings in TCU victory
Former Quincy Notre Dame right-hander Johnny Ray picked up his third victory of the spring last weekend for the TCU baseball team with his longest outing of the season.
Ray went eight innings in a 10-3 victory over Kansas, allowing three runs and six hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. It was the first time Ray had gone longer than 5.1 innings in nine appearances, and his eight strikeouts matched his season high. He also struck out eight against Liberty on February 26.
Overall, Ray is 3-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36.2 innings.
Evans enters transfer portal
During interviews with Chicago-based media outlets during a press conference in Joliet, Ill., several weeks ago, the father of Quincy University freshman guard Jazz Evans said his daughter would not be returning to play for the Hawks following a reported assault that occurred at a local nightclub April 4.
Evans made it official this week.
The point guard posted on social media her decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal. She will have four years of eligibility remaining.
“Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and everyone else that helped me through my journey at Quincy U.,” Evans wrote on Twitter. “With that being said I feel as if my life is ready for another path.”
Evans played in 17 of the Hawks’ 18 games last winter, making four starts. She averaged 11.4 points and 2.8 rebounds. She shot 39.9 percent from the field and 75.4 percent from the free-throw line.
She was named to the five-player Great Lakes Valley Conference all-freshman team.
Kovacevic transferring to West Liberty
Former Quincy University forward Viktor Kovacevic, who left the Hawks men’s basketball program in January, will be transferring to West Liberty for his final year of eligibility.
The Hilltoppers went 18-5 last season, reaching the NCAA Division II national quarterfinals before losing to eventual national champion Northwest Missouri State.
The 6-foot-8 Kovacevic started the first 10 games for the Hawks last winter, averaging 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 56 percent from the field and 48.5 percent from 3-point range. He also blocked 11 shots.
However, he was hit with four technical fouls in those 10 games, an inordinate amount of outbursts the coaching staff didn’t accept. It led to parting ways before the season was finished.
Coaching changes in GLVC
New Quincy University women’s basketball coach Kaci Bailey won’t be the only rookie head coach in the Great Lakes Valley Conference next winter.
Lewis elevated Matt Nelson to head coach this week after Samantha Quigley-Smith resigned to become the next coach at SIU-Edwardsville, a former GLVC member now an NCAA Division I program. Quigley-Smith, who was named the GLVC Coach of the Year last winter, went 83-34 in four seasons guiding the Flyers.
Nelson has been an assistant with the Flyers the last three seasons, helping guide them to a 59-26 record, an appearance in the GLVC Tournament championship game and three NCAA Tournament berths.