Hunter Wienhoff is trying to inject new life into the Wayne State baseball team.
With the Wildcats mired in a six-game losing streak, the former Quincy High School right-hander threw a complete game last weekend in a 7-1 victory over No. 16 Augustana in the middle game of a three-game Northern Sun Conference series.
Wienhoff threw 116 pitches over nine innings, allowing one earned run and eight hits. He struck out eight, walked none and hit one batter. He stranded two runners in the ninth inning, getting an unassisted groundout to end the game.
Wienhoff is 2-3 with a 7.02 ERA in eight starts. He leads the Wyane State staff with 37 strikeouts in 41 innings. He’s gone six or more innings in four of his starts and has struck out eight in each of his last two starts. He owns an 11-10 career record.
Jarvis clutch out of bullpen
Olivia Jarvis didn’t get much time to get ready.
Last weekend, with the Maryville softball team facing No. 5 Indianapolis on the road, the Canton, Mo., product hurriedly warmed up after the Greyhounds pounded Saints starter Nolde for three runs in the first four batters. Jarvis entered with one out in the first inning and promptly walked the first batter she faced.
After that, she dominated. Jarvis shut out the Greyhounds over 6.2 innings, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out three. It earned Jarvis her first victory of the season. She is 1-3 overall with a 4.63 ERA in 19.2 innings of work.
Spraker starts at Class AA
Former Quincy University right-handed pitcher Graham Spraker will begin the minor league season with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, a Class AA affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Spraker stayed at the Blue Jays’ training facility in Dunedin, Fla., for an extended spring training after missing time after being sick. He is expected to join the Fisher Cats in the next two weeks.
In 2019, Spraker pitched for the Blue Jays’ Advanced Class A team in Dunedin, going 7-5 with a 2.90 ERA. He struck out 74 in 108.2 innings. He was a 31st round draft pick of the Blue Jays in 2017 after leading the Hawks to the NCAA Division II World Series.
Birdsong starts at Class A
Inclement weather may have pushed back the season debut for Cody Birdsong and the Augusta Greenjackets, but the former Quincy University All-American second baseman will get the chance to play with the Atlanta Braves’ Class A affiliate.
Birdsong spent the 2019 season with the Danville Braves, a rookie league affiliate in the Appalachian League. He hit .234 with four home runs and 22 RBIs in 57 games. He was a 32nd round pick of the Braves in the 2019 draft.
Downen, Collier earn All-GLVC honors
Quincy University sophomore catcher Taylor Downen and senior pitcher were named to the Great Lakes Valley Conference all-league softball team.
Downen was a first-team All-GLVC pick after hitting .350 with a .462 slugging percentage in 37 starts. She also had a .402 on-base percentage. Defensively, she had a .989 fielding percentage with 10 assists.
Collier, who threw a perfect game in the final weekend of the regular season, was a third-team selection. She finished the season with 128 strikeouts and finished in the top five in program history with 291 career strikeouts. She went 9-10 with a 3.11 ERA and a career-high 14 complete games.
QU athletes earn Mart Heinen awards
Freshman sprinter Jalon White and junior setter Makayla Knoblauch were named the Quincy University Athletes of the Year at the recent Mart Heinen Awards banquet, held at QU Stadium to allow full participation from the student-athletes in a pandemic-safe environment.
White won the NCAA Division II title in the 400-meter dash at the indoor track and field national championships, while Knoblauch was instrumental in the women’s volleyball team going 15-7, earning a national ranking and qualifying for the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament.
Knoblauch led the nation in assists with 769.
Tanner Stuckman, an All-GLVC forward on the men’s basketball team, and Emily Rehagen, an all-conference outside hitter on the volleyball team, were the recipients of the St. Francis and St. Clare Award.
Dayson Croes, a third baseman on the QU baseball team, and Mattie Norris, an all-conference outside hitter on the volleyball team, received the Chuck Brady Award.
Noam Hannoun, a libero on the men’s volleyball team, and Mary Maloney, a four-year starter at midfield on the women’s soccer team, were selected as the Brother Clete Van Ackeren Award winners.
A pair of aces -- left-handed hurler Riley Martin of the baseball team and right-hander Mac Kenzie Collier of the softball team -- were honored with the Mart Heinen Career Award. The Comeback Player of the Year went to redshirt freshman midfielder Craig Chisholm of the men’s soccer team and women’s basketball senior forward Grace Schraufnagel.
The Coaches of the Year were men’s track and field skipper Randy Overby and women’s volleyball coach Mark Jones.
Three Wildcats land on All-Heart team
The Culver-Stockton College softball team placed three players on the All-Heart of America Athletic Conference team, with junior pitcher Grace Preston earning second-team honors. Preston went 5-4 with a 1.91 ERA in 13 appearances this spring.
Junior catcher Taryn Brown and sophomore shortstop Alle Thompson were honorable mention selections.
Two Wildcats pick up postseason honors
The Culver-Stockton College baseball team had two players received postseason honors from the Heart of America Athletic Conference. Senior catcher Casey Downs was an honorable mention selection to the All-Heart team, while senior outfielder Caleb Antonacci was awarded one of the league’s Gold Glove awards.
Downs hit .315 with seven doubles, one triple and five home runs in the regular season. He had 32 RBIs and hit .319 with runners in scoring position. Antonacci didn’t commit an error in 76 chances in right field. He had one outfield assist.