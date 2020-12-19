The season didn’t play out like any of the Culver-Stockton College football players ever imagined, but their limited window of opportunity resulted in a bevy of all-conference honors.
The Wildcats had 18 players named to the Heart of America Athletic Conference All-North Division team, including 10 first-team selections, despite playing just four games and going the entire month of October without a game.
Offensively, senior left tackle Andrew Rupcich received first-team honors for the third straight season, becoming only the third player in program history to do so. Senior running back Jordan Grant and junior wide receiver Connor Perrine were named to the first team for the second time in their careers.
Sophomore center Andrew Rowe also was a first-team selection.
Second-team selections on offense were senior wide receiver Mateen Johnson and senior offensive lineman Alex Gonzalez.
Defensively, the Wildcats had five players receive first-team plaudits, headlined by Hannibal native Dalton Huffman. The middle linebacker led the Wildcats with 26 tackles, one sack, one interception and one safety in four games.
The other first-team selections were senior defensive end Jamal Beaty, senior linebacker Pat Robinson, senior safety Stephen Benson and sophomore defensive back Jahmar Bingham.
Second-team selections on defense were senior defensive end Aubre Sanders and junior linebacker Eric Nicks.
Junior punter Maxwell Blaschke earned first-team honors on special teams, averaging 36.3 yards per punt and dropping three inside the 20-yard line. Junior kicker Parker Newman and return specialist Stephen Benson earned second-team honors.
Senior offensive lineman Alex Jetton, senior wide receiver Brody Hassel and senior linebacker Scott Perrine were honorable-mention selections.
Trail Blazers finish as national runner-up
The John Wood Community College Esports team finished as the national runner-up in the Rocket League competition at the National Junior Community College Esports national tournament, losing in the finals to Lincoln Land Community College.
The Trail Blazers went 8-2 playing Rocket League, losing only to Lincoln Land during the regular season. The Rocket League team consists of Tim Brehm and Tommy Cox, both from Pittsfield, and Chase Miles and Carson Dodd of Quincy.
JWCC’s Valorant team ended its season with an NJCAAe nationall semifinal appearance. The team consists of Pittsfield’s Jonathan Thomas and Quincy’s Dain Heming, Connar Purtle, Alex Roed and Wesley Cook. Pittsfield’s Wessley Davis also finished second at an Fortnite open invitational during the season.
“What an impressive inaugural season by our Esports program,” John Wood athletic director Brad Hoyt said. “For one of our game titles to be playing for a national championship and another finish in the top four in Year One of our program is a remarkable achievement for our college, our coaching staff and for our Esport student-athletes.”
Miller records first double-double
Indianapolis senior guard Cory Miller Jr., the former Unity standout and John Wood Community College All-American guard, recorded the first double-double of his NCAA Division II career with 22 points a 12 rebounds in the 77-64 loss to Lewis on Wednesday.
It was the Greyhounds’ first game since November 29 because of a coronavirus quarantine and will be their last until visiting Quincy on January 3 after being forced to postpone Sunday’s game against Southern Indiana because of contact tracing.
Rumbo finding his range
Former John Wood Community College sharpshooter Nick Rumbo is finding his range with the Friends University men’s basketball program after the NAIA program endured a three-week layoff because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Rumbo is averaging 10.3 points in 17.9 minutes and is shooting 40.7 from 3-point range, having made 11 treys in just seven games. The shooting guard has played in each of the last six games, scoring in double figures four times and posting a career-high 20 points in a 91-81 victory against McPherson College.
Downing settling in with Hornets
Former Quincy University guard Austin Downing, who transferred to Emporia State following last season, seems to have found his rhythm with his new team.
The Hornets are 3-1 with Downing averaging 13.3 points, which is second on the team, and shooting 52.6 percent from the field. He is second on the team in assists (10) and steals (4).