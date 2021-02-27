OWENSBORO, Ky. — The Quincy University softball team saw its offense come to life Saturday, sweeping a pair of games in the Blue Bridge Battle.
The Hawks beat Kentucky Wesleyan 14-4 in five innings and Ferris State 12-4 in six innings.
Against Kentucky Wesleyan, Quincy (3-5) erupted for nine runs in the fourth inning with Kari Sarhage leading off with a home run. Taylor Downen had an RBI single, followed by a two-run single from Jayle Jennings. Madeline Ruzicka added a two-run double. Ashley Gerber and Bailey Mitchell had RBI singles in a four-run fifth inning.
Against Ferris State, Chelsea Hooker’s RBI single in the first game gave the Hawks the lead, and they extended it to 3-0 in the second with a two-run single by Gerber. She added a two-run triple in her next at-bat and an RBI single in the fifth.
Bailee Highbarger struck out six to earn the victory.
FAIRFIELD, Ill.
Trail Blazers sweep two
The John Wood Community College women’s volleyball team picked up a pair of victories Saturday, including an in-region win against Frontier Community College.
The Trail Blazers beat Frontier 25-11, 25-16, 23-25, 25-13 and swept Shawnee Community College 25-8, 25-11, 25-21.
Against Frontier, Paige Knuffman had 16 kills on 30 swings, while Magge Marable had nine aces, eight kills and four solo blocks. Maya Fuhrman finished with 19 assists, and Livia Perry had 11 digs. Against Shawnee, Knuffman had 12 kills on 22 swings, while Isadora Gasparini had 15 assists.
LINDSBORG, Kan.
Wildcats struggle offensively
The Culver-Stockton College baseball team struggled to rattle the bats Saturday, scoring just two runs in a doubleheader against Bethany College at Anderson Field. The Wildcats lost 4-2 in the opener and 7-0 in the nightcap.
In the first game, the Wildcats (0-6) had three of their eight hits go for doubles, but they were limited to single runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Alejandro Cardinale had an RBI single in the fifth, while German Sepulveda had an RBI double in the sixth. Cardinale and Cody Dennis finished with two hits apiece.
In the second game, the Wildcats were limited to four singles.
QUINCY
Hawks blanked by Saints
The Quincy University men’s lacrosse team suffered a 19-0 loss to Maryville on Saturday at QU Stadium. The Saints scored seven goals in the second quarter and led 11-0 at halftime. The Hawks (0-4) were outshot 33-7.