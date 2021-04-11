BOLIVAR, Mo. -- The Quincy University baseball team survived the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader when its offense struggle to string hits together.
That wasn’t a worry in the nightcap.
After outlasting Southwest Baptist 5-4 in 10 innings in the opener at Dodson Field, the Hawks unleashed another of its hitting barrages, collecting 21 hits overall with six going for extra bases in a 23-5 victory that finished off a three-game sweep of the Great Lakes Valley Conference series.
Weather caused a delay, moving the series back a day and forcing the Hawks to head home without playing the fourth game of the weekend series. The teams are working on a date to reschedule the series finale.
In Sunday’s opener, the Hawks (17-6, 14-5 GLVC) needed a Michael Nielsen home run in the top of the seventh to take a 4-3 lead. However, the Bearcats scratched across a run in the bottom of the inning off reliever Dalton Overstreet to force extra innings.
In the 10th, QU shortstop Gino D’Alessio led off with a single, took second on a sacrifice bunt, moved to third on an error and scored on Brock Boyton’s sacrifice fly. Left-hander Sam Stephens entered in the bottom of the frame and earned the save.
D’Alessio finished 3 for 4 with two runs scored, while Cole Evans went 2 for 4.
In the second game, the Hawks scored three times in the first inning then exploded for nine runs in the second and eight more in the third.
Back-to-back-to-back RBI singles by Nielsen and Nolan Wosman got the Hawks on the board in the first, and Justin Eads another RBI single one out later. In the second, Quincy capitalized on an error leading off the inning and collected seven hits in the frame, including Wosman’s two-run double.
In the third inning, Wosman led off with a single and finished the frame with a three-run home run. He went 4 for 4 with six RBIs.
Freshman right-hander Kobe Essien improved to 3-0, allowing four runs and six hits over four innings while striking out six. Willie Sanchez and Lance Logsdon each struck out the three batters they faced over the final two innings to close it out.
ST. LOUIS
Weiler picks up singles victory in Hawks’ dual loss
Erik Weiler earned a straight sets victory at No. 2 singles Sunday, but the Quincy University men’s tennis team suffered a 6-1 loss to Missouri-St. Louis. Weiler won 6-4, 6-4 against Vitor Monteiro. In doubles, the Hawks’ Luca Cantale and Samuele Contestabile picked up a 7-6 victory.
ST. LOUIS
Top two singles win matches for Hawks
The top two singles players in the Quincy University women’s tennis team’s order earned victories Sunday during a 5-2 loss to Missouri-St. Louis. At No. 1 singles, the Hawks’ Laila Leist-Alston beat Marina Prediger 6-4, 6-4, while at No. 2, Quincy’s Steffi Lao outlasted Odette Beagrie 6-3, 0-6, 6-3.