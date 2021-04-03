QUINCY — With the wind blowing out to right-center field from the moment they arrived Saturday at QU Stadium for batting practice, the Quincy University baseball players eagerly wanted to get their hacks.
That spelled doom for Truman State.
After the first three hitters in the Hawks’ lineup singled in the bottom of the first inning and another reached on an error, Nolan Wosman jacked a three-run home run to center field as the centerpiece of a eight-run frame. Quincy kept piling up hits and runs after that.
The Hawks completed a four-game Great Lakes Valley Conference sweep with a 19-1 victory. They scored 57 runs in the series, eclipsing the 51 runs they scored in the season-opening series against Davenport. How they follow it up is vitally important.
Quincy (14-6, 11-5 GLVC) trails Illinois-Springfield by three games for first place in the GLVC Green Division with an eight-game road trip to Southwest Baptist and William Jewell looming.
Cole Evans extended the Hawks’ lead to 11-0 with a three-run home run in the second inning, and the advantage ballooned to 19-0 with an eight-run third inning. Lance Logsdon opened the third with a triple and finished the scoring with a two-run home run.
He had two hits in the first inning as well, finishing 4 for 4 with four RBIs.
Eight of the nine starters had hits, with shortstop Gino D’Alessio drawing two walks and scoring two runs. The Hawks had 16 hits, seven for extra bases.
Freshman right-hander Kobe Essien earned his second victory of the season, allowing one hit and one walk with four strikeouts over four innings.
QUINCY
Hawks bounce back, beat Bulldogs
The Quincy University women’s volleyball team rebounded from Friday’s loss to No. 9 Missouri-St. Louis by beating Truman State in four sets Saturday at Pepsi Arena and completing a home-at-home sweep of the Bulldogs. The Hawks won 25-18, 25-16, 20-25, 25-21.
The Bulldogs scored six of the first seven points in the first set before the Hawks went on a scoring binge on Alaina Rothermich’s serve, turning a 15-14 deficit into a 20-15 lead. Rothermich had two aces in her five-point service run.
The Hawks scored six of the first seven points in the second set and never gave up the lead. Quincy led 21-11 at one point and finished it with a block by Makayla Knoblauch and Kymbra Kirby. After dropping the third set, the Hawks scored seven of the first nine points of the fourth set to regain control.
Sydney Clark led the Hawks with 13 kills, while Mattie Norris had 11. Knoblauch finished with 35 assists and 15 digs, while Sarah Blair led QU with 22 digs.
QUINCY
Hawks upend Buckeyes in finale
The Quincy University men’s volleyball team saved its best for last.
The Hawks outlasted Ohio State in five sets Saturday night at Pepsi Arena, winning 25-22, 19-25, 16-25, 25-21, 15-10 in Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association action and their season finale. The Hawks finish their season at 5-12 overall and 2-12 in the MIVA.
A pair of three-point runs early in the fifth set gave the Hawks a 7-3 lead and control, and they closed out the match by winning the final four points, including three on Nathan Lawton’s serve.
Omari Wheeler led the Hawks with 17 kills, while Matt Friddle had 38 assists and nine digs.
KANSAS CITY, Mo.
Second-half goal costs QU
Playing at Rockhurst’s Bourke Field for the third straight season, the Quincy University men’s soccer team hoped to make it two victories in a row against a rival and finish a two-game weekend sweep.
Neither happened.
Rockhurst scored on a shot the ricocheted off the crossbar in the 62nd minute and held on for a 1-0 victory Saturday in Great Lakes Valley Conference play. It ended Quincy’s three-game winning streak and four-game unbeaten streak.
Rockhurst outshot Quincy 10-9 overall and 5-3 on goal in a physical game in which 34 fouls were called. Quincy (6-4-1) strung together three shots in a two-minute span late in the second half with Rockhurst keeper Nick Randazzo making a save on Aubrey Reis’ shot after Reis tried to slip a shot inside the near post.
Less than two minutes later, Alsadiq Hasan played a cross from the left wing through the box that Craig Chisholm played back into the middle. Reis got his head on it and banged a header off the crossbar with 10 minutes to play.
ROLLA, Mo.
Hawks sweep twinbill from Miners
The Quincy University softball team was able to match an aggressive offensive performance with two solid pitching outings to sweep a Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader from Missouri S&T on Saturday, winning 9-1 and 6-1.
In the opener, the Hawks (10-18) scored four runs in the top of the first inning highlighted by Kari Sarhage’s two-run single. That was plenty of support for Mac Kenzie Collier, who allowed one run and two hits while striking out six and walking two.
Jayle Jennings and Audrey Herman had two hits apiece for the Hawks.
In the second game, the Hawks led 2-1 through three innings before pulling away. Jennings earned the victory as she scattered nine hits, allowed one run and struck out two. Taylor Downen and Bailey Mitchell led the QU offense with two hits apiece.
EAST PEORIA, Ill.
Trail Blazers fall in region title match
The John Wood Community College women’s volleyball team reached the Region 24 Tournament championship match for the second year in a row. Awaiting the Trail Blazers was top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Illinois Central College.
The Cougars rolled to a 25-20, 25-12, 25-15 victory to advance to the national tournament.
JWCC advanced with a 25-15, 25-12, 25-18 victory over Rend Lake. Maggie Marable had 12 kills and six digs, while Abby Coonrod had 10 kills and Giulia Ledda had eight kills and 13 digs. Isa Gasparini finished with 18 assists.