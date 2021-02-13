QUINCY — The Quincy University women’s volleyball team completed its first home weekend of the season without losing a set, following up Friday’s sweep of Maryville with Saturday’s sweep of Lindenwood.
The ninth-ranked Hawks rolled to a 25-11, 25-20, 25-22 victory in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at Pepsi Arena.
A four-point run in the first set gave the Hawks (5-1, 3-1 GLVC) the lead, but a seven-point run with six points scored on Makayla Knoblauch’s serve put it away. In the second set, Quincy jumped out to an 8-4 lead held the lead consistently throughout. The third set went back and forth until a pair of three-point runs gave the Hawks control.
Emily Rehagen led Quincy with 17 kills, while Mattie Norris had 13 kills. Sarah Blair had 14 digs, while Knoblauch finished with 37 assists and 11 digs.
FORT WAYNE, Ind.
Hawks swept by Mastadons
The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball team finished off a weekend sweep of Quincy University, beating the Hawks 25-18, 27-25, 25-16 in Midwest Intercollegiate Volleyball Association action Saturday at the Hilliard Gates Sports Center.
A three-point spurt in the middle of the first set allowed the Mastadons to take control, and a four-point swing in the second set seemed to give Fort Wayne complete control. However, the Hawks (3-4, 0-4 MIVA) answered with a three-point run and forced the set to go to extra points. Fort Wayne’s Vicente Ibarra ended it with back-to-back kills.
In the third set, the Mastadons scored six of the first eight points and never trailed in finishing off the sweep.
Michael Lander led the Hawks with 11 kills, while Omari Wheeler had nine kills and eight digs. Yoran Raymaekers finished with 29 assists.
BALDWIN CITY, Kan.
C-SC men can’t keep pace
The Culver-Stockton College men’s basketball team trailed by only five points at halftime Saturday afternoon, but Baker outscored C-SC 28-16 over the first 10 minutes of the second half and finished off an 89-73 Heart of America Athletic Conference victory at the Collins Center.
C-SC (5-12, 4-12 Heart) never got closer than 12 points over the final 10 minutes.
Robert Fry II led C-SC with 21 points, while Ray Adams added 14 points and Michael Johnson scored 12.
BALDWIN CITY, Kan.
Slow starts costs C-SC women
The Culver-Stockton College women’s basketball team was outscored 12-2 in the opening six minutes of Saturday’s game at Baker and never fully recovered, losing 65-55 in Heart of America Athletic Conference play at the Collins Center.
C-SC (0-15, 0-13 Heart) trailed 18-6 at the end of the first quarter but closed within 28-23 by halftime. However, Baker pushed the advantage back to 15 points by the end of the third quarter. Payton Curley led C-SC with 22 points, while Ashley Nelson added 10 points with two 3-pointers as C-SC went 3 of 16 from 3-point range.