QUINCY — The Quincy University women’s volleyball team is developing a strategy that works.
The Hawks size up their competition in the first set and then roll to victory.
It worked for the second straight match Saturday. Truman Set won the first set of the Great Lakes Valley Conference matchup at Pepsi Arena before Quincy rallied to take the next three and win the match 17-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-19.
The Hawks won Friday’s season opener at William Jewell in four sets after losing the first one.
Against the Bulldogs, the Hawks responded to losing the first set by winning seven of the first nine points of the second set and bolted to a 13-3 lead. In the third set, the Hawks broke an 8-8 tie with four consecutive points and used a five-point run to put it away. A 5-1 run to start the fourth set allowed for the finishing touch.
Sophomore outside hitter Emily Rehagen led the Hawks with 23 kills and 14 digs, while Sarah Brown had 10 kills and Mattie Norris had eight kills and 19 digs. Makayla Knoblauch had 46 assists and 15 digs, while Sarah Blair finished with 22 digs.
INDIANAPOLIS
Slow start dooms Hawks
The Quincy University women’s basketball team went 2 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half Saturday, shot 25.9 percent from the field in the first half and trailed Indianapolis by 21 points.
Although the Hawks shot better in the second half, they couldn’t make a run to get back in the game. The Greyhounds outscored the Hawks in both of the final two quarters to finish off an 82-57 victory in Great Lakes Valley Conference action at Nicoson Hall.
The Hawks finished 4 of 22 from 3-point range and are 5 of 50 in the last two games combined. They are the worst 3-point shooting team in the GLVC at 24.4 percent.
Laney Lantz led the Hawks with 19 points, going 8 of 8 from the line, while Aleksandra Petrovic added 14 points and Marta Rivera added 12.
QUINCY
Trail Blazers earn first victory
A strong start to the fourth quarter allowed the John Wood Community College women’s basketball team to hold Missouri Baptist JV at bay and earn its first victory of the season with a 79-63 triump Saturday at the Student Activity Center.
A nine-point halftime lead had been trimmed to six before the Trail Blazers piled up 25 points in the fourth quarter.
Mykah Hurley led JWCC (1-3) with 21 points to go with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Allison Moore added 17 points, and Ajanae Garrett had 11 points and 12 rebounds as the Trail Blazers outscored the Spartans 34-16 in the paint.
CANTON, Mo.
Wildcats’ rally comes
up short
The Culver-Stockton College men’s basketball team whittled a 20-point deficit down to three with less than four minutes remaining in regulation Saturday, only to have the rally end there as the Wildcats suffered an 83-73 loss to Park University at Charles Field House.
The Wildcats trailed 63-43 with 10:40 remaining before going on a 19-4 run to get within 67-62 with 5:42 remaining. They trimmed the deficit to 70-67 on Jim King’s layup with 3:28 to go, only to have the Pirates answer with a five-point spurt. Park made 6 of 8 free throws in the final two minutes to seal the Heart of America Athletic Conference victory.
Robert Fry II led C-SC (4-7, 3-7 Heart) with 19 points and six rebounds, while King and Michael Johnson each had 15 points.
CANTON, Mo.
Wildcats suffer
another loss
The Culver-Stockton College women’s basketball team trailed by just one point with less than six minutes remaining in regulation Saturday, but Park University went on a 10-2 run and earned a 66-58 victory in Heart of America Athletic Conference action at Charles Field House.
C-SC (0-11) committed 25 turnovers, which led to 25 points for Park.
Payton Curley led the Wildcats with 24 points, while Nya Taylor had 12 points and eight rebounds and Jada Summers finished with nine points and 12 rebounds.
LAMONI, Iowa
Wildcats with pair of top-three finishes
The Culver-Stockton College track team finished with a pair of top-three individual finishes Saturday at the Graceland University Winter Indoor Series No. 3 on Saturday.
Madison Matney was second in the women’s weight throw with a toss of 13.04 meters. She also was seventh in the shot put with a throw of 10.36 meters. In the men’s triple jump, C-SC’s Maurice Silas placed third with a leap of 11.48 meters.