EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Three attack errors by the Quincy University women’s volleyball team’s offense during Missouri S&T’s opening 8-3 run set the tone for the Hawks’ quick exit from the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament.
The fourth-seeded Hawks led only once in the first two sets – 2-0 to start the second set – and were unable to stem the fifth-seeded Miners’ runs in a 25-16, 25-17, 25-23 loss at the EastSide Centre on Friday in the tournament’s opening round.
It was Quincy’s first postseason appearance since 2016 and the Hawks have not won a GLVC Tournament match since 2001.
The Miners scored the first three points in the first set and added a five-point run to go up 8-3. Missouri S&T added three- and four-point runs later in the set to make it a runaway. In the second set, the Miners answered the Hawks scoring the first two points by going on a five-point run and added three- and four-point runs later in the set to make it a double-digit lead.
In the third set, Quincy had a five-point run to go up 11-8 and extended the advantage to 14-10, but Missouri S&T used a six-point run to swing the set and finish the match.
Junior outside hitter Mattie Norris led the Hawks (15-7) with 11 kills and 14 digs, while sophomore outside hitter Emily Rehagen had 10 kills. Junior setter Makayla Knoblauch finished with 25 assists.
QUINCY
Hawks sweep aside Cardinals
The Quincy University women’s tennis team dominated William Jewell in a Great Lakes Valley Conference dual Friday at the Greeman Tennis Center in Reservoir Park, winning 7-0. The QU men won their dual by forfeit as William Jewell was unable to compete due to COVID concerns.
Neither Laila Leist-Alston at No. 1 singles nor Steffi Lao at No. 3 singles lost a game, both winning 6-0, 6-0. Makaela Hampton won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2, and Noni Updyke won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4. The other singles matches were defaulted by William Jewell.
In doubles action, Leist-Alston and Nicole Lao won 6-0 in the No. 1 slot, and Steffi Lao paired with Hampton for a 6-3 victory at No. 2.
ROMEOVILLE, Ill.
Slow start dooms Hawks
The Quincy University women’s lacrosse team allowed nine first-half goals and lost 14-5 to Lewis on Friday. Heaven-Lee Nichols had three goals and Danielle Robinson scored two for the Hawks, while Kelly McClure made 10 saves.