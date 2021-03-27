ST. LOUIS — The Quincy University women’s volleyball team’s run toward a Saturday sweep of Maryville hit a snag in the third set at Moloney Arena.
The Hawks unsnagged everything in the fourth set.
Quincy scored three of the final five points of the match to finish off a 25-12, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21 victory in Great Lakes Valley Conference play and erase the sting of Friday’s loss at Lindenwood.
The Hawks (13-5, 11-5 GLVC) opened the match by scoring 10 of the first 11 points, getting six straight on Emily Rehagen’s serve. The back-and-forth start to the second set turned when the Hawks scored four straight points, and they finished the set by scoring four of the final five points.
The Saints scored the first five points of the third set with four points coming off the serve of Quincy Notre Dame graduate Taylor Keck. Maryville scored the first two points of the fourth set before a four-point run put Quincy in control.
Outside hitter Mattie Norris led the Hawks with 17 kills and 11 digs, while Rehagen finished with 14 kills and 12 digs. Setter Makayla Knoblauch had 41 assists.
ROLLA, Mo.
Hawks caught in rain delay
After losing the first game of Saturday’s Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader by giving up a walk-off single, the Quincy University baseball team looked to rebound after scoring five runs in the first inning and building a nine-run lead by the fifth inning.
However, a rain delay turned into a suspension as the game was held up with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. The teams will resume play at noon Sunday and finish the suspended game before playing the series finale.
In the opener, the Miners tagged Hawks starter Lance Logsdon for three runs in the first inning and built a 4-0 lead through four innings. Quincy began its rally in the fifth when Logsdon hammered a two-run home run to center field. Another run in the sixth kept the rally going, and Eric Tipton’s RBI single in the seventh tied the game at 4.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Miners loaded the bases with out against reliever Jack Widhalm before Landon Bell delivered a pinch-hit, walk-off single.
Logsdon finished 3 for 4, while Gino D’Alessio was 2 for 3.
In the nightcap, the Hawks scored five runs in the first inning and two runs in the second. Logsdon, Nolan Wosman and Joe Roscetti each had an RBI single in the first, while Wosman had an RBI double and D’Alessio had an RBI single in the second.
Michael Nielsen belted two home runs to push Quincy to a 14-5 lead before the delay.
EVANSVILLE, Ind.
Screaming Eagles quiet Hawks’ bats
The Quincy University softball team managed just seven hits while getting swept in a Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader by Southern Indiana, losing 9-1 and 5-0 on Saturday at the USI Softball Field.
In the opener, the Hawks trailed 9-0 before scratching across a run in the top of the fifth as Casey Brennan led off with a triple and scored on Madeline Ruzicka’s sacrifice fly. Quincy was limited to three hits, while Morgan Tankersley suffered the loss after allowing four runs and four hits before being pulled after one inning.
In the nightcap, the Screaming Eagles scored twice in the first inning and limited the Hawks to four singles. Ashley Poore went 2 for 3 for Quincy, while Mac Kenzie Collier suffered the loss after allowing four runs and eight hits over five innings.
ROMEOVILLE, Ill.
Flyers sweep Hawks
The fourth-ranked Lewis men’s volleyball team swept Quincy University in straight sets in Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association play Saturday night, marking the 23rd straight loss to the Flyers. Quincy has not taken a set from Lewis since 2011 following the 25-17, 25-20, 25-19 loss at Neil Carey Arena.
Michael Ladner and Omari Wheeler led the Hawks (4-11, 1-11 MIVA) with 10 kills apiece.
QUINCY
Lions roar past Hawks in GLVC play
The 14th-ranked Lindenwood men’s lacrosse team scored five goals in the first period and rolled to a 24-2 victory over Quincy University on Saturday night in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at QU Stadium. The Lions scored 12 goals in each half after piling up 69 total shots.
Mason Marano scored the first goal for the Hawks (0-7) in the third quarter off an assist from Jayme Brain, while Kyle Srichantra netted an unassisted goal in the fourth quarter.
CANTON, Mo.
Wildcats rebound to earn split
After allowing 20 hits in a 14-2 loss in the opening game of Saturday’s Heart of America Athletic Conference doubleheader at Nichols Field, the Culver-Stockton College baseball team rallied to win the nightcap 5-2 and earn a split.
The Bobcats took advantage of scoring five runs in the fourth inning and four more in the sixth in the first game., taking advantage of five doubles and a home run. The Wildcats managed six singles and a double with catcher Casey Downs going 2 for 3. Jordan Isham suffered the loss, allowing seven runs and nine hits over four innings.
In the second game, C-SC (7-16, 3-7 Heart) scored twice in the bottom of the first inning with Downs cracking a two-run home run and never trailed. The Wildcats tacked on a run in the third inning on a groundout and two in the fourth on a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch.
C-SC shortstop Alejandro Cardinale went 2 for 2 with two runs scored, while Daniel Hargrave allowed two runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings to pick up the victory. He struck out four and walked three.
OLATHE, Kan.
C-SC winning streak snapped
The Culver-Stockton College softball team saw its five-game Heart of America Athletic Conference winning streak snapped Saturday with a pair of losses to MidAmerica Nazarene. The Pioneers won 6-2 and 8-2 at Williams Field to stay unbeaten in conference play.
In the first game, MidAmerica Nazarene built a 5-0 lead on the strength of a four-run third inning. C-SC scored a run in the fourth off an error and added one in the seventh on Hailey Akers’ RBI single. Bailey Schneider and Akers each had two hits for the Wildcats.
In the second game, the Wildcats grabbed the lead on Taryn Brown’s RBI double in the third inning before the Pioneers scored twice in the bottom of the inning and four more runs in the fourth. Brown finished 3 for 3, while Katelyn Felt went 2 for 3 for C-SC (7-13, 5-5 Heart).
ATCHISON, Kan.
Wildcats blanked in road loss
The Culver-Stockton College women’s lacrosse team was limited to one shot in Saturday’s 25-0 loss to Benedictine in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference action. The Ravens led 14-0 at halftime. McKayla Nevarez recorded the lone shot for the Wildcats (1-8, 1-4 KCAC).