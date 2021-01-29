LIBERTY, Mo. — The Quincy University women’s volleyball team flipped the momentum at a crucial juncture of Friday night’s season-opening match and never relented.
William Jewell scored six of the final seven points of the first set of the Great Lakes Valley Conference match at the Mabee Center, but the Hawks scored six of the first eight of the second set and rolled to a four-set victory, winning 16-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-15.
Quincy also bolted to an 8-4 lead in the third set and responded to a 5-2 deficit in the fourth set.
Junior outside hitter Mattie Norris and sophomore outside hitter Emily Rehagen each had a double-double as Norris had a team-high 16 kills with 13 digs and Rehagen had 14 kills and 14 digs. Senior libero Sarah Blair led the Hawks with 17 digs, while junior setter Makayla Knoblauch had 36 assists.
QUINCY
Trail Blazers earn first victory
The John Wood Community College women’s volleyball team returned from a two-game road trip to open the season to pick up its first victory Friday, beating the Missouri Baptist JV 25-11, 25-15, 25-11 at the Student Activity Center.
Liberty product Paige Knuffman led the Trail Blazers with nine kills, while Maya Fuhrman had 15 assists, Guilia Ledda had four aces, seven kills and nine digs, and Belinda Torres had 10 digs.
LAMONI, Iowa
Wildcats falll in four sets
— The Culver-Stockton College men’s volleyball team lost its fourth straight match Friday, falling to Graceland 25-17, 20-25, 25-21, 25-19 in Heart of America Athletic Conference action at the Morden Center. Senior outside hitter Kyle Browne led the Wildcats with 19 kills and 11 digs. Mark Jango had 16 digs for C-SC (1-4, 1-3 Heart).
MOBERLY, Mo.
Trail Blazers drop third straight
The John Wood Community College women’s basketball team dropped its third straight game to open the season, falling 61-50 to Arkansas-Mid South in a neutral site game Friday afternoon. The Trail Blazers scored just four points in the second quarter and never recovers.Allison Moore led the Trail Blazers with 26 points.