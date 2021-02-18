LIBERTY, Mo. — Sarah Nelson pulled the Quincy University women’s basketball team out of the doldrums.
The Hawks forgot about her after that.
Nelson’s three-point play with 3:09 remaining in regulation tied William Jewell after 54, fully erasing what had been a 15-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter. However, the sophomore forward didn’t touch the ball on the final four possessions as the Cardinals closed on an 8-0 run for a 62-54 victory Thursday night in Great Lakes Valley Conference action at the Mabee Center.
Nelson finished with 22 points, going 8 of 11 from the field and 6 of 7 from the line. She scored 11 points in the fourth quarter.
Playing without leading scorer Laney Lantz, who suffered a knee injury during practice and won’t play in the final three games, the Hawks (2-14, 2-14 GLVC) looked lost offensively in the first half. They trailed 30-15 at halftime after shooting 20.7 percent from the field.
It could have been worse, but the Hawks held the Cardinals scoreless the final six minutes of the first half but scored only four points themselves in that stretch.
The second half started with a three-point play by Nelson and a 3-pointer from Emma Knipe, and when Nelson scored with 6:37 to play in the third quarter, the Hawks were within 36-29. A 10-0 run by the Cardinals followed, and the deficit looked insurmountable until Nelson took control in the fourth quarter.
Aleksandra Petrovic added 11 points for Quincy, which went 2 of 14 from 3-point range.
CANTON, Ill.
Trail Blazers unable to rally
A four-point halftime deficit grew to 10 points by the end of the third quarter and the John Wood Community College women’s basketball team couldn’t erase it, losing 66-61 to Spoon River Community College in Mid-West Athletic Conference play Thursday night.
The Trail Blazers (2-8, 0-2 MWAC) led 19-14 after the first quarter as Mykah Hurley had 14 points, including making four 3-pointers. The momentum ended there as JWCC managed just five points in the second quarter.
Hurley finished with 23 points, while Stephanie Anders had 12 points, nine coming in the second half.
LEBANON, Ill.
Hawks struggle in four-set loss
The Quincy University men’s volleyball team lost its fifth straight match Thursday night, falling in four sets to McKendree in Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association play. The Bearcats won 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22.
Michael Ladner led the Hawks (3-5, 0-5 MIVA) with 17 kills, while Noam Hannoun had 15 digs and Yoran Raymaekers dished out 40 assists.