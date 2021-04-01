LIBERTY, Mo. — Cole Hayes’ return to the lineup proved to be a boon for the Quincy University men’s soccer team, especially after having to play shorthanded for the final 48 minutes Thursday night.
The sophomore forward missed the previous two games with a leg injury, but he scored two first-half goals to lead the Hawks to a 3-2 Great Lakes Valley Conference victory against William Jewell at Greene Stadium. They were the former Quincy Notre Dame all-stater’s first goals of the season.
In the 14th minute, Hayes gave the Hawks a 1-0 lead, scoring off an Alex Lehmann assist. After Hayes recycled the ball back to Nick Chapman, who pushed it forward. Lehmann collected the pass, turned and slid the ball between two defenders to Hayes, who was 1-on-1 with the goalkeeper and placed his shot between the keeper and the near post.
On the second goal, a William Jewell defender lost possession as Quincy’s Edrey Caceres pushed forward, stole the ball and chipped a pass to Hayes. He split two defenders to go 1-on-1 with the keeper and buried the shot into the lower left corner.
William Jewell made it 2-1 by converting a penalty kick in the 38th minute.
Alsadiq Hasan extended the Hawks’ lead to 3-1 in the 69th minute as he took a pass from Anthony Binaei near the goal line, pivoted to his left and rifled a left-footed shot into the far netting.
The Cardinals made it a one-goal game by converting a giveaway in the defensive third into a 25-yard shot that looped over Hawks goalkeeper Christos Kalaitzis, who entered in the 42nd minutes after starting goalkeeper Michele Barletta was given a red card for a foul against the Cardinals.
Despite playing the rest of the game a man down, the Hawks outshot the Cardinals 9-8 with a 7-5 edge in shots on goal.
Crane’s overtime goal lifts Hawks
Junior forward Lauren Crane scored in the 94th minute to lift the Quincy University women’s soccer team to a 1-0 overtime victory against William Jewell in Great Lakes Valley Conference play Thursday night at Greene Stadium.
Off a goal kick, the Hawks’ Claire Macy won the ball in the air and played it forward to Alaina Nasello, who pushed it wide left. Riley Hayes touched the ball into space in the middle of the field and played a ball through the defense to the right.
Crane ran onto the ball and placed a short-angle shot to the goalkeeper’s left and into the far netting for the game-winning goal.