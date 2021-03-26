ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Getting blocked on three consecutive attacks early in the first set Friday night spelled doom for the Quincy University women’s volleyball team, which lost in four sets to Lindenwood in Great Lakes Valley Conference action.
The Lions won 25-17, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21 at Hyland Arena.
The Hawks (12-5, 10-5 GLVC) fell behind 8-2 in the first set after the Lions went on a six-point run featuring three straight blocks. Quincy fell behind by as many as 10 points in the first set and trailed 4-1 out of the gate in the second set.
A six-point run by Lindenwood, which turned a tie at 16 into a 22-16 lead, led to the second-set victory. A 5-1 run late in the third set got the Hawks back in the match, but the Lions steady built a nine-point lead in the fourth set that enabled them to hold off Quincy’s late push.
Quincy hit just .151 as Lindenwood finished with 24 block assists. Emily Rehagen led the Hawks with 16 kills and 12 digs, while Mattie Norris had 11 kills and 13 digs. Makayla Knoblauch finished with 37 assists.
ROLLA, Mo.
Miners bury Hawks with big first inning
A rough start by left-hander Riley Martin put the Quincy University baseball team in a hole it could not escape as the Hawks lost a series-opening game for the first time this season, stumbling 12-4 against Missouri S&T on Friday in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at S&T Ballpark.
Martin, who was 3-0 and had gone at least seven innings with at least 11 strikeouts in his first three starts, lasted just two innings and allowed eight runs and 10 hits with just one strikeout.
In the bottom of the first inning, the Miners’ first three hitters got on base with two singles and double. Martin sandwiched two groundouts around a hit batter before allowing four consecutive hits and throwing a wild pitch, leading to four runs scored with two outs. Missouri S&T led 7-0 after the first inning.
Meanwhile, Quincy’s offense was slow to get going. The Hawks (8-5, 5-4 GLVC) didn’t score until a three-run sixth inning, highlighted by Cole Evans’ two-run single. The Miners tacked on two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to put the game away.
Hawks shortstop Gino D’Alessio went 3 for 4 with a run scored, while Evans, Jacob Kalusniak and Michael Nielsen each had two hits.
GALESBURG, Ill.
Trail Blazers get back to .500
The John Wood Community College women’s volleyball team swept Carl Sandburg 25-19, 25-22, 25-19 on Friday to get back to the .500 mark at 11-11 with one regular-season match remaining. Paige Knuffman led the Trail Blazers with 14 kills, while Belinda Torres had 16 digs and Giulia Ledds had nine kills, 11 digs and three aces. Maya Fuhrman finished with 18 assists and seven digs.
ROMEOVILLE, Ill.
Flyers breeze past Hawks
The fifth-ranked Lewis men’s volleyball team swept Quincy University 25-14, 25-27, 25-12 on Friday night in Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association action at Neil Carey Arena. The Hawks (4-10, 1-0 MIVA) hit just .103 in the match with Michael Ladner leading the way with nine kills.
CANTON, Mo.
Wildcats sweep Pride in twinbill
Alle Thompson homered in each game and Claudia King blasted a game-ending grand slam as the Culver-Stockton College softball team swept a doubleheader from Clarke University on Friday in Heart of America Athletic Conference play at Himsl Field.
The Wildcats won the opener 12-2 and completed the sweep with a 9-2 victory.
In the first game, Thompson had a three-run homer as part of a four-run first inning. King smacked her grand slam as part of a six-run sixth inning. In the second game, Thompson homered in the second inning and the Wildcats (7-11, 5-3 Heart) pulled away with three runs in the fifth and four in the sixth.
McKenzie Hall allowed one run and two hits over five innings to earn the victory in the opener, while Emma Roseberry allowed two runs over six innings for the victory in the nightcap.